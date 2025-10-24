Unilever Q3 growth driven by beauty and personal care surge
Key takeaways
- Unilever’s Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care divisions led Q3 2025 growth, with sales rising 5.1% and 4.1%, respectively.
- CEO Fernando Fernandez confirms the company is shaving off other divisions to hone in on its beauty offerings.
- Premium innovations from Dove, Vaseline, and K18 drove volume and profitability, especially across North America and India.
Unilever has reported 3.9% sales growth and a turnover of €14.7 billion (US$17.1 billion) in Q3 of 2025, marking a 3.5% decline compared to the previous year. The company’s Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care divisions were the strongest performers.
CEO Fernando Fernandez says the company will focus on these divisions to future-proof its business.
“We expect to complete the demerger of the Ice Cream business by the end of the year. This will create a simpler Unilever, with a sharper focus and structurally higher margin profile,” says Fernandez.
“We’re shaping a brand portfolio that’s built for the future — with more beauty, well-being, and personal care, prioritizing premium segments and digital commerce, and anchoring our growth in the US and India.”
Fernandez says Unilever continued to outperform in developed markets, while also regaining momentum in key emerging regions such as China and Indonesia.
The company reconfirmed its full-year 2025 guidance. It expects underlying sales growth between 3% and 5% and an improvement in operating margins to at least 18.5%, or 19.5%, when excluding the Ice Cream division.
“By putting desire at scale at the core of our strategy, and executing with excellence across every channel, we’re setting Unilever up to win,” Fernandez says.
Beauty becomes brightest performer
The Beauty and Wellbeing division, which accounted for 22% of total turnover, recorded underlying sales growth of 5.1%, of which 2.7% was due to price increases.
Dove Hair, Vaseline, Liquid IV, Nutrafol, Hourglass, and K18 are highlighted as key growth drivers, which helped accelerate the segment compared to the year’s first half.
The Hair Care segment remained broadly stable overall. Dove Hair achieved double-digit growth, supported by the successful rollout of its recently launched fiber repair technology range.
Tresemmé grew at a low single-digit rate. The brand’s strength in styling and treatments was partly offset by a volume decline in the US due to “corrective” pricing changes. Sunsilk and Clear both declined due to continued softness in the Brazilian and Chinese markets.
Vaseline is boasted as a standout performer. The brand achieved double-digit, volume-led growth, supported by premium innovations such as the Cloud Soft Light Moisturiser launched in India.
Unilever’s Prestige Beauty portfolio also increased mid-single digit, led by volume growth as global prestige markets gradually recovered.
In its Prestige division, Unilever recently announced the sale of Kate Somerville. The deal came after an 18-month turnaround effort to stabilize and reposition the brand’s performance.
Hourglass and K18 both reported double-digit growth, while Paula’s Choice and Dermalogica returned to low-single-digit growth after declining in the first half of the year.
Premium innovations pay off
The Personal Care division, which represented 22% of turnover, reported underlying sales growth of 4.1%, consisting of 1% from volume and 3.1% from price increases.
The division’s performance was strongest in North America and Asia-Pacific and Africa, while Latin America saw a decline.
Dove’s premium deodorant and body care innovations, particularly in the whole-body care range, helped it achieve mid-single-digit growth.
Dove’s Whole Body Deodorant range also led growth in North America, while Latin America experienced a decline. Despite the decline, the company says it continues to gain market share in the region.
Meanwhile, Skin Cleansing grew slightly. Dove’s Skin Cleansing portfolio achieved mid-single-digit growth, supported by limited-edition seasonal body wash launches.
The Oral Care segment achieved high-single-digit growth, led by Pepsodent and CloseUp. Both brands benefited from premium whitening and natural ingredient ranges.