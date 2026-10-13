Vantage lowers order barriers for indie beauty via The Ingredients Store
Key takeaways
- Flexible online orders will make selected Vantage ingredients more accessible to smaller beauty brands across EMEA.
- Formulators will gain digital product documentation and technical support to help evaluate and use specialty materials.
- The partnership aims to ease sourcing barriers and accelerate development.
Ingredient supplier Vantage has partnered with The Ingredients Store, a UK-based digital ingredients distribution platform, to launch a dedicated Vantage collection online. The partnership offers formulators flexible online ordering, technical support, and access to selected specialty ingredients and natural oils across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
Large minimum orders can put specialty ingredients out of reach for indie beauty brands. Vantage is tackling that barrier through its partnership with The Ingredients Store.
The partnership reflects a broader shift in the ingredients market, where digital distribution is becoming increasingly important for both established manufacturers and fast-moving product developers.
Lautaro Tuya, specialist, pricing EMEA & APAC, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, tells Personal Care Insights that the collaboration is “positioned to help customers get the convenience of a modern digital channel without losing access to the expertise they’d expect when working with specialty ingredients.”
“Serving every tier of the market fast and with high-quality ingredients is important to us, and this partnership allows us to do exactly that in EMEA.”
Through the new collection, customers will be able to access a curated range of ingredients suitable for skin care, hair care, personal care, and cosmetic formulation applications.
As these markets continue to evolve, customers increasingly expect faster access to technical ingredients, flexible order sizes, digital product information, and responsive support. The partnership aims to make specialist materials easier to access, evaluate, and purchase.
Connecting with the next generation
According to Vantage and The Ingredients Store, the partnership marks an important development in the way established ingredient manufacturers can connect with up-and-coming brands, formulators, and manufacturers.
“Smaller brands, formulators, and independent manufacturers have historically faced real friction when sourcing specialty ingredients from established suppliers like Vantage,” says Tuya.
She lists issues regarding minimum order quantities built for larger-scale production, limited visibility into product information, and sourcing processes that weren’t designed around speed or flexibility as some of the barriers to entry for small brands.
Tuya believes the new partnership “addresses that gap directly,” by combining Vantage’s ingredient expertise and quality with The Ingredients Store’s digital-first, flexible-order platform. “We’re giving smaller-volume customers a straightforward way to access the same high-quality materials without needing to meet the order sizes typically required through traditional distribution.”
The ingredient offerings include specialty emollients, botanical extracts, humectants, and natural oils from Vantage’s Lipovol range. Through The Ingredients Store, formulators and makers who need smaller quantities of Vantage ingredients now have a straightforward, reliable way to access the Vantage portfolio.
“We see this as a meaningful extension of our reach, and a strong foundation for growing together,” adds Tuya.
Improving accessibility
For Vantage, the collaboration provides “a complementary digital channel to support customer discovery and access across selected markets.” For The Ingredients Store, the partnership represents “another important step in its growth as an online platform for specialty oils, ingredients, and raw materials.”
Tuya says that easier access doesn’t equate to less support. “The Ingredients Store’s platform is built specifically to pair flexible, digital ordering with the technical product information formulators need to evaluate materials properly — documentation, specifications, and guidance available directly through the platform.”
“It’s a complementary model: the platform handles discovery and ordering, and the combined technical resources of both companies are there to support formulators as they evaluate and incorporate these materials,” she says.
Vantage continues to provide the technical backing and ingredient expertise that underpins the whole collection.
Christopher Holmes, CEO of The Ingredients Store, says: “We are delighted to partner with Vantage and bring a wider selection of their specialty oils and ingredients to customers through The Ingredients Store. Our platform has been built to support the way modern brands, formulators, and manufacturers want to source ingredients — quickly, digitally, and with access to the right technical information. Vantage has a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and consumer products.”
“This partnership is an important step in our growth journey. The Ingredients Store was built to make high-quality ingredients more accessible to brands, formulators, and manufacturers, shaping the future of personal care, cosmetics, and consumer products. Working with Vantage allows us to bring a globally recognized portfolio of specialty oils and ingredients to a wider customer base through a modern, digital-first distribution model.”
Digital distribution’s broader shift
According to Tuya, the partnership reflects a broader shift that the companies are “already seeing in the ingredients market.”
“Formulators and brands are moving faster than ever and expect the same ease of access they enjoy in other industries. Digital-first distribution is becoming a useful addition to traditional routes to market,” says Tuya.
She adds that this form of distribution allows the Vantage to make its operations more efficient and to accelerate innovation.
Historically, access to high-performance specialty ingredients has often depended on the size of the customer.
Smaller and emerging brands — which, according to Tuya, are among “the most creative in the industry” — haven’t always had the same access to samples, technical information, or minimum order quantities as larger players.
“A digital model helps remove those barriers,” says Tuya. “It puts the right ingredients at the disposal of every formulator, regardless of size, so they can experiment, develop, and bring new ideas to market more quickly.”
“We see this as opening real opportunities for development across the industry. When more formulators can work with high-quality ingredients from the earliest stages of a project, the result is more innovation, faster product cycles, and ultimately better products for consumers.”
Looking ahead, Tuya sees strong potential to build on a model based on flexible ordering, digital access, and technical support. She explains that scaling can be achieved by expanding the range of Vantage products available through the platform and by extending the approach to additional markets beyond EMEA as the partnership develops.