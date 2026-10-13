Nuon Medical turns skin data into on-demand hydrogel masks
Key takeaways
- Nuon Medical’s Skin Factory uses hydration and sebum readings to create personalized hydrogel masks.
- The system selects active ingredients and produces a tailored mask within minutes.
- The compact machine is designed for beauty institutes, retail locations, and home use.
Nuon Medical has unveiled the Skin Factory, a compact system designed to formulate and produce personalized hydrogel masks within minutes.
Using measurements of skin hydration and sebum levels, the machine selects active ingredients to create a treatment tailored to a consumer’s skin needs.
Approximately the size of an espresso machine, the system follows three steps: analyze, formulate, and create. The company positions it for use in beauty institutes, retailers, or at home.
From skin analysis to formulation
The analytical process begins with a standalone measuring device developed by Nuon Medical. It captures hydration and sebum readings, which are then transferred to the Skin Factory.
The machine analyzes the results and selects suitable actives from what the company describes as a library of validated ingredients. It then formulates and produces a hydrogel mask based on those readings.
By connecting skin measurements directly with ingredient selection and mask production, Nuon Medical aims to make personalization part of the treatment preparation process. The approach is designed to respond to the skin’s condition at the time of analysis.
An on-demand beauty routine
Nuon Medical presents the Skin Factory to extend its beauty technology expertise into personalizing consumer experiences.
Under the concept “My Mask, My Routine,” the company envisions a skin care ritual that combines skin analysis with treatment creation in a single workflow.
Building on the growing popularity of skin care masks, Nuon Medical aims to bring on-demand formulation into everyday beauty routines, with each hydrogel mask produced to match the individual readings captured before treatment.
Earlier this year, Nuon Medical expanded its beauty packaging portfolio with personal care applicators featuring red light therapy, vibration, massage, and cooling technologies.