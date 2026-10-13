Fine fragrances boost Givaudan beauty sales
Key takeaways
- Givaudan’s Fragrance & Beauty sales rose 8.8% LFL in the first nine months of 2026.
- Fine Fragrances led growth, increasing 15.3% LFL, while Consumer Products rose 9.3%.
- Givaudan’s results lifted investor confidence, with its shares rising almost 7% on Tuesday.
Givaudan’s organic sales outpaced market expectations by almost twofold in Q3. The company’s like-for-like sales grew 8.6% in the quarter, compared to analyst expectations of 4.7%.
The fragrance and flavor giant’s figures were propelled by a surge in sales of scents for luxury perfumes.
In the first nine months, Fragrance & Beauty generated CHF 3.15 billion (US$3.78 billion), up 8.8% like-for-like (LFL), surpassing the 8% growth in the same period last year. This accounts for approximately 53% of the company’s overall sales during that time.
In Q3, Fragrance & Beauty generated sales of CHF 1.14 billion (US$1.37 billion), with 13.5% LFL growth. This figure is up from a 6.8% growth in Q3 2025.
Overall, Givaudan recorded sales of CHF 5.89 billion (US$7.08 billion), in the first three quarters.
The company’s report shows a significant acceleration in sales as the nine-month period came to a close. Vontobel analyst Arben Hasanaj said the acceleration should reinforce confidence in Givaudan’s growth profile and resilience, according to Reuters.
Reuters also reports that analysts at Vontobel and Jefferies estimated Fine Fragrance sales grew around 31% organically in Q3 alone.
The report’s release boosted the company’s shares by nearly 7% following the update, hitting a 15-month-high.
The flavors, fragrances, and active cosmetic ingredients manufacturer’s numbers had a positive ripple effect on other industry players. Reuters reports that following Givaudan’s financial report, peers such as dsm-firmenich, Novonesis, and Symrise’s shares rose between 1.6% and 3.1% in early trading.
Fine Fragrances fan the flame
On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales increased by 15.3% LFL. The figure is set against the backdrop of a competitive prior year comparable growth of 18.7%.
The sustained back-to-back double-digit growth points to continued resilience in Givaudan’s fine-fragrance business and strong demand across the premium perfume market.
Meanwhile, Consumer Products sales increased by 9.3% LFL against a prior year comparable growth of 5.9%. The growth suggests that strong fragrance demand extends beyond fine perfumery into categories including personal, oral, home, and fabric care.
Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty’s combined sales took a hit with a decrease of 2.5%, in comparison to an increase of 1.5% LFL in the first nine months of 2025.
Givaudan’s LFL figures exclude acquisitions. On a reported basis, acquisitions contributed 2.8% to Fragrance & Beauty growth during the nine-month period, while currency translation had a negative impact of 3.8%. At the group level, acquisitions contributed 1.4%.
Two transactions that Givaudan underlines are the acquisitions of Belle Aire Creations for CHF 62 million (US$74.48 million) and Vollmens Fragrances for CHF 20 million (US$24 million).
Currency translation effects demonstrate a negative impact of 3.8%.
Regional performance
At the group level, Asia Pacific was Givaudan’s fastest-growing geography, with sales increasing 10.6% LFL in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 4.6% in the same period last year. The region also increased 7.1% LFL within Taste & Wellbeing compared to a decrease of 0.5% LFL in the same period in 2025.
Givaudan reports that South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East sales increased by 4.1% LFL, compared to a comparable growth of 8.8% LFL in the first nine months of 2025. In Europe, sales increased by 1.5% LFL compared to a comparable growth of 3.8% LFL in the prior year period, and Latin America sales increased by 1.1% LFL, compared to 3.1% LFL in the first nine months of 2025.
Overall, high-growth markets increased 7.9%, versus a more modest 2.7% growth in mature markets.
The most challenging region proved to be North America, with a 3.3% LFL sales decrease in Taste & Wellbeing, compared to 3.9% in the first nine months of 2025. However, overall, the region grew by 1.1%. Givaudan had not separated the region’s financial figures by category.
The company cites continued weakness in the Health and Functional Business Unit and the US tariff refunds made to Givaudan customers during the third quarter of 2026 as the primary reason for the drop.
Givaudan’s sales figures in the first three quarters of 2026 indicate a persistent appetite for fragrances in both consumers and brands. The figures predominantly reveal continued potential for growth opportunities in fine fragrances, fragrance ingredient differentiation, and premiumization.
The company underlines the consistency of its growth despite geopolitical and macroeconomic volatilities, stating that it demonstrates market resilience.