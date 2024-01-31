VML Intelligence reveals beauty trends to make a splash this year
31 Jan 2024 --- In an era of rapid technological advancements, VML Intelligence presents a forward-looking guide with “The Future 100: 2024,” a report offering research and predictions for this year and beyond.
VML believes people still long for human connection despite new technologies and predicts a shift toward community and connection, focusing on shared experiences and expressing a range of emotions.
Climate conscious beauty
In response to environmental challenges, the beauty industry is witnessing a surge in climate-adaptive formulations to protect the skin from irritants.
The report notes the US-based brand Pour Moi, introduced its Smoke Alarm Drops serum, targeting oxidative stress caused by smoke. Also, Prada unveiled a skin care range utilizing Adapto.gn Smart Technology to promote skin adaptation and renewal.
Gen Alpha enters beauty
According to the research, Gen Alpha is already embracing skin care rituals, with pre-teens sharing tips and routines on social media platforms.
Brands like Evereden are catering to this demographic, recognizing their desire for independence and tailored skin care solutions.
“Eleven-year-old Riley Curry is described by her mother, actress Ayesha Curry, as having a ‘full’ and ‘non-negotiable’ skin care routine, according to People. And 10-year-old North West (daughter of Kim and Kanye) has been dropping videos of her beauty regime on TikTok,” details the report.
Gothic aesthetic
Beauty trends are embracing the subversive allure of witchcraft, with seasonal runways featuring dark lips, dramatic eyes and statement lashes, observes VML.
It emphasizes that witchcraft’s influence on cultural narratives reflects a reclaiming of feminine power and a challenge to conventional norms.
“The witch was the inspiration behind Dior’s show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, with models walking with bare lips, delicately stained black, set against luminous skin. Dior Makeup creative and makeup image director Peter Philips told Harper’s Bazaar that his brief from creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was informed by women being seen as witches in a male-dominated world in Italy for generations,” reads the report.
Slow beauty and decelerating hype cycles
According to the report, a shift toward environmentally sustainable and measured beauty practices is underway, with brands such as Vintner’s Daughter putting quality and craftsmanship first in their formulations.
VML notes that consumers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their beauty choices, driving demand for eco-conscious products.
Furthermore, the report finds that in 2023, there was a small uprising against the beauty trends hype, as users complained about how quickly trends changed on TikTok and other platforms.
Fast trends such as “blueberry milk nails” and “latte makeup” were criticized, prompting a rethinking of the authenticity and longevity of emerging trends.
Kravebeauty highlighted the rise in a need for a decelerating skin care trend — going against the demand for fast innovation and encouraging brands to produce less instead.
Branded and bioharmonizing spas
The guide spotlights luxury beauty brands elevating consumer experiences with standalone branded spas that offer a range of wellness services.
For instance, to mark Haute Couture Fashion Week, last year, Dior’s Spa Cruise cruised along the Seine, offering guests views of Paris, France.
The report shows these spaces serve as a platform for brands to showcase their expertise and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.
Furthermore, VML spotlights bioharmonization heralding a more measured and individualized approach to wellness. Spas like Six Senses and Kintsugi Space are noted to prioritize gradual improvements and holistic therapies, aligning with consumers’ growing emphasis on long-term health and balance.
Dubbed “EQ beautification,” the report finds emotional wellness redefining beauty. Brands like I Am Proud and Selfmade incorporate mood-boosting fragrances and psychodermatology principles into their products. This emotional resonance reflects a broader shift toward empowering and holistic beauty experiences.
“Skingestibles” and nail art
The report finds the convergence of skin care and nutrition presenting an opportunity for wellness brands, with ingestible beauty supplements gaining popularity.
Brands like Ritual and Aime are in the spotlight, blurring category boundaries to meet consumer demand for holistic skin care solutions.
We recently met with Rousselot, Bioiberica, Monteloeder, Gencor, ADM and Lubrizol Life Science and Health Ingredients to discuss what drives the growing beauty-from-within market and opportunities for new ingredients and product development.
Meanwhile, VML spotlights nail art undergoing a renaissance, with artists pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Nail salons embrace elaborate and artistic expressions, from avant-garde designs created using CAD and 3D printing to conceptual exhibitions exploring cultural influences.
Bio-based scents
Innovators in the fragrance industry are turning to biology and science for creative inspiration. Companies like Arcaea are leveraging biotechnology to develop unique scent experiences, while established players like Kering and LVMH are doubling down on fragrance investments.
Last year, Kering Beauté fully acquired luxury perfume house Creed. Also, beauty biotech firm Arcaea launched a fragrance brand called Future Society with the debut of its Scent Surrection Collection – six perfumes derived from the sequenced DNA of extinct flowers.
Recently, Sensegen and Takasago took a “significant leap” in fragrance creation and promised to “redefine the landscape of olfactory experiences” using biotechnology. Also, Debut will be developing new bio-identical and fragrance molecules after receiving US$40 million in its Series B funding led by Bold, the venture capital fund of L’Oréal.
A-beauty on horizon
The report finds African beauty brands gaining traction, especially those combining natural ingredients with innovation to meet the diverse needs of consumers.
The report highlights that brands like Uncover and 54 Thrones are bridging the gap between traditional African remedies and modern skin care solutions.
Moreover, Nigeria’s burgeoning beauty market is attracting UK marketing exploration missions next month. In November, “Africa’s largest beauty show,” Beauty West Africa, will host over 5,000 beauty professionals.
By Venya Patel