Weleda launches cellular protection skin care range featuring simplified routine
Weleda has launched its Wild Rose & White Tea Smoothing Facial Care range, powered by botanical science. The skin care line offers a three-step skin routine featuring a Smoothing Day Cream, a Smoothing Eye Cream, and The Smoothing Night Cream — formulated with ingredients of natural origin to support cell protection and barrier function.
The natural cosmetics brand leverages a 100% organic Age Protect Complex — a clinically backed botanical blend of wild rose oil and white tea extract. The formulation is designed to combat the effects of environmental stressors, UVA, and pollution, while reducing visible signs of skin fatigue. Weleda clinically backs efficacy claims of increased skin hydration and smoothness after four weeks of topical application with data from objective and subjective studies.
This launch caters to the modern consumer’s preference for simplified, effective skin care routines that deliver clinically substantiated solutions and promote long-lasting results. A recent trend analysis by Spate found that focus is shifting toward science-backed, barrier-supportive solutions in skin care. They highlight the skin microbiome as a key trend, with a 296% growth and 94.5% increased engagement on TikTok.
Three-step simplicity
The three-product routine is designed to target key areas of the face in the morning and evening. Together, these aim to deliver a balanced facial skin care solution that provides daytime hydration, targeted eye contour care, and overnight renewal.
As part of the recommended skin care regimen, the brand suggests initially applying a small amount of the Smoothing Eye cream, morning and evening. The caffeine-based formula claims to target under-eye bags, brighten dark circles, and reduce visible signs of fatigue. It is fragrance-free and formulated to be suitable for contact lens wearers.
The Smoothing Day Cream claims to deliver targeted hydration to the skin for 24 hours. The formula addresses early signs of aging by protecting the skin barrier against harmful environmental stressors. Weleda cites that regularly applying the moisturizer will improve skin health and promote a more radiant complexion. It is suitable for all skin types.
The Smoothing Night Cream hydrates the skin during what the brand calls “the most critical hours of skin regeneration.” The product is formulated to help reduce wrinkles and strengthen the skin barrier by reducing the effects of free radical damage.
Botanical benefits
Welenda’s Age Protect Complex harnesses a blend of two key botanical actives, wild rose oil and white tea extract, referred to by the brand as “a cell-protecting power duo” for their antioxidant and skin-rejuvenating properties.
The organic white tea extract is sourced from Sri Lanka. According to the brand, the extract demonstrates antioxidant activity comparable to vitamin C, an ingredient consistently used in skin care due to its proven efficacy in brightening the complexion and its anti-aging properties.
The certified wild rose oil is harvested from the Chilean Andes and obtained through the cold pressing of ripe rosehip seeds — an extraction method that preserves the oil’s natural antioxidants and unsaturated fatty acids, ensuring full efficacy. Rose oil offers key benefits for skin health, including hydration support, anti-inflammatory effects, and cellular repair properties.
The vegan formula aligns with the clean beauty trend as more companies consider using natural and sustainable ingredients free from harmful additives. Innova Market Insights data suggests skin care is the leading category for botanical claim launches in personal care. At the same time, data also indicates a 31% average growth in vegan claims for launches between April 2019 and March 2024.
Skin care studies
The company supports the skin care range’s efficacy, with data from multiple studies demonstrating measurable improvements in skin health in a short period. After a single use of the Smoothing Day Cream, 94% of 33 female subjects reported increased hydration after 24 hours, while 81% said their skin looked and felt smoother after applying it twice daily over four weeks.
Meanwhile, 94% of 32 participants who used The Smoothing Night Cream twice daily for a month agreed that their skin looked more radiant in the morning. Another subjective study illustrates that 89% of 27 participants found the skin’s barrier was reinforced after eight hours.
The Smoothing Eye Cream was tested on 34 subjects over 28 days. After two applications daily, 91% found their eye area visibly smoother, and 71% said surrounding skin appeared more vitalized. The findings did not specify subjects' skin types, ages, or ethnicities.