Youthforia shuts down following racial insensitivity backlash
Indie beauty brand Youthforia has announced its closure via an Instagram post. The company did not specify a reason for the closure, but a controversy the brand faced last year has become the prevailing consensus for its downfall.
Founded in 2021 by Fiona Co Chan, Youthforia achieved virality early on with its color-changing blush oil, BYO Blush. In 2023, the brand appeared on Shark Tank and gained a US$400,000 investment from Mark Cuban.
Later that year, the brand secured further funding from True Beauty Ventures and Willow Growth Partners. It expanded into Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and other retail channels.
The product lineup featured plant-based makeup and bolstered itself on claims that its cosmetics were suitable to be slept in.
However, in 2024, the brand faced issues after a foundation range launch was criticized for lacking inclusive shades. In an attempt to amend and appease consumers, it released a shade that was described as “jet black” by beauty buyers, sparking accusations of racial insensitivity.
Many publications and online discourse have tied Youthforia’s shutdown to this scandal.
Controversy to closure
On Monday, Co Chan wrote in the Instagram announcement that she made the “hard decision” to end Youthforia.
“We’re closing Youthforia. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your wonderful support over the past few years. It’s been a dream to create such a beautiful brand,” continued the post.
Co Chan didn’t explicitly address why she’s closing Youthforia, but public conjecture concludes that the closure is tied to last year’s controversy.
The Date Night foundation collections’ shade expansion featured color 600. In a video posted in April 2024, amassing 47.4 million views and 3.5 million likes, beauty influencer Golloria George described the foundation as “tar in a bottle” and “literally jet black.”
Co Chan responded to the criticism in a now-deleted video, saying the initial launch was a “proof of concept” to see if the foundation would succeed. Later, Co Chan issued another apology video, adding that more foundation shades were in development.
Following, retailers such as Credo Beauty, Thirteen Lune, and Revolve pulled the brand, and sales and engagement rapidly declined. However, Ulta Beauty continued to carry it.
“My decision to close Youthforia was a tough one — and a heartbreaking one,” Co Chan told ABC News about the termination.
“No one prepares you for how much grief you feel when you decide to close down a brand. But starting small businesses, running small businesses, and then deciding to close a small business... all of these different stages are tough, all in different ways. But I’m grateful for the last four years — as hard as it was, it was a great journey, and I have so many memorable experiences.”