Kiehl’s and Byoma launch barrier-friendly skin care for aging and acne
Kiehl’s has launched a microdosing retinol serum with minimal discomfort for anti-aging solutions. Meanwhile, British skin care brand Byoma has introduced its blemish care range, with products for acne-prone skin. Both brands aim to support a healthy skin barrier, offering solutions without harsh ingredients.
Khiel’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum is designed for everyday use. It can be applied to the face, neck, under the eye, hands, and chest.
The serum contains a “calibrated” blend of key active ingredients — a microdosed retinol for gentle skin surface renewal, emollients and ceramides to support and moisturize the skin barrier, and peptides for skin firmness.
In a clinical trial, the serum showed that 100% of participants reported reduced wrinkle appearance after 12 weeks of use. Additionally, after six months of application, 94% of users claimed it to be gentle enough for everyday use.
The new launch follows Kiehl’s recently released Ultra Facial Barrier Hydrating Cleanser, a soap-free amino acid cream-to-foam cleanser that hydrates and supports the skin barrier.
Byoma targeting acne
Traditional acne products often contain harsh ingredients that can dry out and irritate the skin. The company says these active ingredients may disrupt the skin barrier and trigger more breakouts, creating a “vicious cycle.”
Byoma’s new collection aims to “target breakouts at every stage” and support the skin barrier with a science-backed, simplified skin care routine.
Acne is the most prevalent skin condition worldwide, and the demand for targeted skin care is growing, MyMicrobiome previously told Personal Care Insights.
Byoma’s products are formulated with salicylic acid and a patent-pending Clearmide complex, which Byoma argues clears the skin without “compromising on skin health.”
The line-up features four facial products: Blemish Clearing Cleanser, Blemish Clearing Paste, Blemish Control Moisturizer, and Redness Relief Soothing Toner Mist. It also offers two body care solutions: Blemish Clearing Body Wash and Blemish Clearing Body Lotion.
Earlier this year, Byoma launched its Phyto-Mucin Glow serum, a five-in-one formula using a bio alternative to snail mucin. The company said the product is also suitable as a primer for makeup application and has a non-sticky, light, and silky texture.