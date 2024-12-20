Beyond The Headlines: Lignopure awarded for cosmetic ingredient, Robertet back to SBF 120
This week in industry news, Lignopure was recognized with two awards for its lignin-based solutions. Meanwhile, Robertet returned to the French stock market and Lush introduced a spa service.
Awards and innovation
Lignopure’s LignoBase was a finalist in the 2025 C&T Allē Awards in the category of Natural/Bio-derived Ingredient. The company also won the DurchSTARTer-Prize 2024 in the Newcomer/Scale-up category. LignoBase offers a multitude of benefits for cosmetic formulations, including being sourced from sustainable, plant-based materials. It boosts the efficacy of various cosmetic products and improves skin due to the natural molecular structure that retains the protective power of lignin and transfers them into cosmetic formulations.
Le Revenu magazine recognized L’Oréal at the 2024 Shareholder Relations Awards, awarding the beauty brand the Trophée d’Or for Best Digital Communication and le Grand Trophée de Bronze for Best Shareholder Relations in the CAC 40. “This year, we organized around ten varied events, including meetings with our shareholders in the regions and a new dedicated program: ‘Les Rendez-vous ExtraORdinaires de L’Oréal,’” said Pascale Guerin, director of Individual Shareholder Relations at L’Oréal.
Shiseido announced that it was selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (the DJSI World Index), a leading global sustainability index, and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (the DJSI Asia Pacific Index), an index of companies in the Asia Pacific region, for four consecutive years. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were jointly developed by S＆P Dow Jones Indices LLC and RobecoSAM AG, which are designed to analyze and evaluate the performance of companies in three dimensions: Governance ＆ Economic, Environmental and Social to identify global sustainability leaders. The DJSI is recognized as leading benchmarks for ESG-focused investors to make socially responsible investment decisions.
Business news
Robertet announced it is returning to the SBF 120, the French stock market, and joining the CAC Mid 60 index, following Euronext Paris’ Conseil Scientifique des Indices’ annual revision of the indices. The company was previously part of the SBF 120 from June 2020 to March 2021.
Lush launched a spa treatment called The Comforter? that exfoliates and moisturizes the whole body. It features a hot chocolate body scrub and rich rose body serum. When massaged into the skin, these products melt into warm oils to be spread across the skin. Inspired by a Parisian hot chocolate cafe, the raw cacao-based scrub is melted and massaged across the body to gently exfoliate using a rolling massage technique.
Product launches
Ellixi launched as a woman-owned disruptor in the beauty industry offering waterless, preservative-free and plastic-free beauty products. As consumers become more eco-conscious and seek out sustainable beauty solutions, Ellixi aims to deliver high-performance formulations that deliver results without harming the planet. Ellixi eliminated water from its formulations, ensuring that each of its over 100 products contains only five or fewer potent, active ingredients without dilution. By forgoing water, the brand enhances the efficacy of its products while significantly reducing its environmental footprint.
ShikSona Beauty released the Indelible LipLiner Collection and the Stained Lip Silk Collection. The new offerings feature automatic lip liners. The formula is said to be creamy, non-transferable and waterproof. “It’s so hard to find long-lasting lip stains and liners that contain healthy ingredients and are also vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free,” said co-founder of ShikSona Beauty, Sonali Chaturvedi.
Kumo Luxe revealed its eco-luxury hair care holiday bundles. The bundles are tailored to address a wide range of hair concerns. Each bundle is designed with hair health in mind, addressing common concerns such as dryness, frizz, lack of volume, color, shine and damage repair.
One Flex Condoms said it made the world’s first condom enhanced with the material graphene. The condoms are available at select Walmart stores and online. Over 1,000 Walmart stores carry OneFlex, with a packaging update specifically for retail. One Condoms are known for their round wrappers and colorful round tubes, but for Walmart, One Flex is the first that was adapted to a box. This helps make sure the primary face of the package is always facing the front which optimizes shelf placement at retail.