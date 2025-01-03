December in review: 2025 trend predictions and end-of-year business moves
As we wrap up 2024, machine intelligence platform Spate revealed its 2025 trend predictions for the personal care industry and Personal Care Insights also released our special report on 2025 trends for personal care businesses and opportunities, including an interview with Innova Market Insights co-founder Lu Ann Williams.
In business moves this month, Japanese premium skin care company Shiseido saw its stocks fall to the lowest point in years after failing to address the sales slump in China. Meanwhile, Cosmetic ingredient supplier AAK signed an agreement with a South Korean distributor and investment firm Weinberg Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in French cosmetic supplier Cosmogen.
Tech company Revieve launched another AI beauty advisor tool and shared some insights about making successful virtual tools in an interview with us. We also sat down with Givaudan executive Mauro Patrus to discuss the company’s investment in the Latin American personal care market with its facility expansion in Mexico.
December
Shiseido faces stock slump after action plan dissatisfies investors
Shiseido’s stock fell to its lowest point in eight years after an underwhelming strategy plan to address its sales drop in China disappointed investors. To alleviate this pressure, Shiseido said it would focus on growth in other regions — however, the plan did not produce the desired results, causing its shares to crash. Shiseido’s operating profit margin target was moved to 7% for 2026, a decrease from the 9% previously set for 2025.
Revieve shares its ingredients for a successful AI beauty advisor tool
AI-backed beauty advisor tools are a growing trend for companies looking to deliver personalized beauty solutions to customers. Revieve, a specialist in developing AI tools and solutions for beauty and personal care brands, has launched one such AI tool with skin care company Tropic Skincare. Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen told Personal Care Insights some of the behind-the-scenes details that go into creating an effective AI skin care tool and how collaborative beauty experiences are empowering customers in their skin care journeys.
Coty and Swarovski form a sparkling partnership over fragrance agreement
Multinational beauty company Coty signed a fragrance agreement with Swarovski, marking the luxury crystal house’s return to the fragrance market. The deal is a long-term agreement to license, develop, produce and distribute fragrances. Swarovski, an Austrian business with 2,300 boutiques worldwide, previously launched a fragrance division with its ‘Aura’ perfume in 2010. This fragrance collection was done in collaboration with Clarins Fragrance Group but was discontinued in 2013.
Givaudan targets growth opportunities in Latin America’s proliferating personal care scene
Givaudan doubled the production capacity of its encapsulation technologies by expanding its production facility in Pedro Escobedo, Mexico, to meet the demands of its customers in the Latin American market. Personal Care Insights spoke to Mauro Patrus, regional head of Consumer Products LATAM at Givaudan, about the growth opportunities in the Latin American personal care industry.
Registrar Corp acquires PCR to streamline global cosmetic compliance
Registrar Corp acquired Personal Care Regulatory (PCR) Group, a UK and Ireland-based firm specializing in cosmetic regulatory and toxicology services. This move aims to help the cosmetics compliance services provider expand its capabilities for businesses that need to meet both US and European regulations by integrating PCR’s knowledge of UK and EU cosmetic regulations with Registrar’s existing experience with the US Food and Drug Administration compliance.
Weinberg Capital invests big in beauty packaging innovator Cosmogen
Investment firm Weinberg Capital Partners (WCP) acquired a majority stake in Cosmogen, a French cosmetic packaging supplier, and is growing WCP’s presence in the beauty sector. The acquisition was made for an undisclosed amount through an agreement with private equity firm MBO+. Cosmogen’s brand clients include L’Oréal, Dior, Clarins and Caudalie and the company has seen a 2024 turnover of about US$26.3 million.
AAK enters South Korean personal care distribution agreement with Azelis
Beauty and food ingredient supplier AAK entered a distribution agreement with Azelis, an innovation service provider for specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Azelis now distributes AAK’s complete range of personal care emollients in South Korea. AAK is a specialty supplier of plant-based oils for the beauty and personal care industry, including sustainably sourced emollients.
Diversity in beauty: Sephora’s BIPOC accelerate program, Mielle Organics’ Art Of Hair campaign
Sephora North America announced the eight Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) brands selected for its 2025 Accelerate program, an incubator designed to enhance and propel emerging beauty brands. Innova Market Insights identified a top global trend in the personal care industry as “Celebrating Individuality.” This trend is based on brands formulating launches to meet the needs of consumers of diverse racial and gender identities who seek to be “seen” and have their needs met.
Spate reveals 2025 beauty trends: Skinification and multifunctional solutions top the charts
The skinification of body care, texture-driven experiences and fragrance layering are the key beauty trends to look out for in the coming year. Spate released its beauty trend predictions for 2025 and tells brands to focus on multifunctional products that simplify routines. The machine intelligence platform expects a growing emphasis on category convergence, with body care increasingly borrowing from skin care to create multi-benefit solutions.
Top personal care trends 2025: Combating climate change and boosting beauty
This year, customer awareness of how weather extremes are connected to climate change has increased. According to a report by Innova Market Insights on global climate change in beauty and personal care, customers are increasingly expecting brands to address the impacts of climate change. Innova highlights that brands who can build a story around how they tackle climate change challenges have opportunities to connect with consumers and set themselves apart from competitors.