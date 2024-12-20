Personal Care Insights reviews 2024: Skinification surge, biotech innovation and AI beauty
Personal Care Insights is wrapping up the year by looking back at the most significant news stories of 2024. This year saw several innovations in the skin care space, including promoting a healthy skin microbiome and active ingredients sourced using biotechnology methods, plus launches of AI beauty advisor tools.
However, the year also saw several business challenges as beauty brands struggled to maintain revenue amid weak demand in China. Meanwhile, the US and EU saw regulation enforcement changes as consumer pressure to increase product safety strengthens.
January
Data is key asset for beauty industry to master AI this year, says Sia Partners
Sia Partners presented the top 2023 cosmetic trends expected to carry over this year. The consulting firm said the cosmetics industry regained its leadership position last year following the early-2020s economic downturn. The company told Personal Care Insights the EU still spearheaded growth while the Asia-Pacific region maintained its dominance with over a third of the global cosmetics market share. It added, “The trends should remain [this year]…and reflect a consumer need that should last for the coming years.”
Microbial marvels: Illuminating cosmetic colors from bacteria, yeast and plants
Personal Care Insights did a deep dive into biotech and beauty amid a new era in the vibrant field of cosmetic colors with the latest market data from Innova Market Insights suggesting cosmetic colorants are rising globally. We also looked at scientific research on carotenoids, anthocyanins and cyanobacteria-derived phycobiliproteins as the beauty industry embraces natural pigments derived from bacteria, yeast, fungi and algae to create sustainable cosmetic colors.
Johnson & Johnson reportedly reaches US$700 million settlement with several US states in talc powder probe
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) confirmed recent reports it would settle a probe launched by over 40 US states about its talc-based baby powder marketing. The healthcare giant told the Wall Street Journal it would pay US$700 million to settle states’ claims to resolve allegations it did not warn consumers about possible health risks associated with its baby powder. J&J called it an “important step” to overcome a longstanding matter that, for decades, caused financial and public relations trouble for the company that maintains its talc-based products and now-discontinued talc baby powder is safe for consumers.
Fragrances in focus: Future trends after record-breaking sales and big acquisitions
Personal Care Insights talked to the co-founder of Innova Market Insights and Swiss fragrances and ingredients manufacturer Givaudan about fragrance trends to look out for this year after a strong 2023 that saw many personal care and beauty companies report record-breaking sales in their fragrance division, plus big mergers and acquisitions, most notably, Gucci-owner Kering purchasing centuries-old luxury cologne maker, Creed, for a reported €3.5 billion (US$3.8 billion).
February
Givaudan presents medicinal gotu kola as promising stretch mark eraser
Givaudan Active Beauty evaluated the efficacy of Centella Asiatica (CAST) extract in erasing stretch marks and improving skin tone. Also known as Indian pennywort or gotu kola, the beauty supplier believes CAST can stimulate cell growth and reduce extracellular matrix degradation to help repair skin. Millions worldwide carry stretch marks, a common skin condition linked to rapid growth or weight fluctuations. Researchers say stretch marks can occur in both sexes during adolescence and adulthood and are often misinterpreted as exclusively due to pregnancy.
EU announces guidelines for companies seeking to validate green claims
The European Parliament released guidelines for businesses looking to comply with the new Directive on Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition (ECGT). Member states are expected to transpose it into national law within two years. ECGT aims to regulate and restrict deceptive claims regarding products’ environmental sustainability. Dimitri Vergne of the European Consumer Organisation told Personal Care Insights, “There are two aspects of products that will be covered by the ECGT: voluntary labels and voluntary claims.”
Nouryon launches surfactant as sustainable alternative to sodium xylene sulfonate
Nouryon’s multifunctional innovation, Berol Nexus surfactant, was touted as a strong alternative for household and industrial cleaning applications. Unveiled at the 2024 American Cleaning Institute Annual Meeting and Industry Convention in Orlando, Florida, US, the specialty chemicals provider said the multifunctional hydrotrope was developed for the North American cleaning market and low-temperature laundry settings since it is a 70% concentrated aqueous liquid with a low-color and low-viscosity profile.
Henkel: Vidal Sassoon acquisition from P&G to boost core hair business in China
Henkel purchased Vidal Sassoon from Proctor and Gamble (P&G) to boost its presence in China. The German consumer goods company told us its latest acquisition would enhance its Consumer Brands business in a lucrative region. “Vidal Sassoon is a well-known Salon-inspired brand with a strong presence in the Premium Consumer space. With this acquisition, Henkel will strengthen the core Consumer Brands Hair business in China and substantially increase its size.”
Evonik debuts biotech-based “skin-identical” vegan collagen
Evonik tapped into biotechnology to create Vecollage Fortify L, a vegan collagen designed for skin care solutions. The specialty chemicals company said the formulation mimics the structure of collagen found in the skin and offers “superior performance” in anti-aging and hydrating creams. Working with Modern Meadow, a company specializing in fermentation-based protein development, Evonik said it fulfilled consumer demand as “the future of skin care is all about biotech-based collagen.
March
Kao expands hair care offerings with Melt and discusses Bioré tech to tackle heat and humidity
Kao launched the Melt brand as part of plans to “completely rebuild” its Hair Care segment. The Melt Moisture Shampoo and Moisture Treatment contain a hybrid repair formulation targeting the outer and inner hair layers. The Japanese chemical company also talked to us about its recent Bioré Zero skin comfort launch, designed to relieve discomfort associated with hot temperatures and humidity thanks to Kao’s “powder veil technology.”
Personal care sector applauds FDA safety approval of benzoyl peroxide amid benzene scare
The Personal Care Products Council applauded the US Food and Drug Administration’s stance that benzoyl peroxide is a safe and effective anti-acne ingredient. Previous analysis from independent quality assurance provider Valisure suggested acne products containing benzoyl peroxide could produce high levels of benzene when exposed to hot temperatures. The trade body said Valisure’s findings were “based on unproven, questionable methods applying unrealistic conditions, which are inconsistent with the way the product would be stored normally.”
PFAS ban looms as EU Chemicals Agency sets proposal review dates
The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) shed light on the progress of evaluating the restriction proposal for PFAS under the EU’s chemicals regulation REACH. After a consultation garnered more than 5,600 comments, ECHA said its scientific committees for Risk Assessment and Socio-Economic Analysis would assess the proposed restriction plus comments received during the consultation.
EU report warns cosmetics pose top health risk among non-food commercial goods
The EU Commission’s (EC) annual report on Safety Gate, a rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products, found cosmetics were the most frequently notified product category posing health risks. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said “Product safety is the backbone of consumer protection…even the most ordinary [objects] are the result of complex processes that can be damaging.” The EC said an updated framework to improve product safety will be unveiled as the General Product Safety Regulation goes into effect this December.
EPA bans asbestos in consumer goods to eliminate exposure to carcinogens
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a final rule to ban the ongoing use of chrysotile asbestos, the only known form of asbestos imported into the US. The “Development of the ‘National Asbestos Profile’ to Eliminate Asbestos-Related Diseases in 195 Countries” study suggested the ingredient kills nearly 40,000 Americans every year. The Environmental Working Group said this is the “first-ever” substance the EPA successfully banned using new authority given by Congress in 2016 when it reformed the Toxic Substances Control Act.
April
Evonik introduces carbon-neutral hydrogen peroxide with “zero impact on performance”
We spoke to Evonik, who introduced net-zero hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in Europe, backed by the “Way to GO2” sustainability strategy. Christoph Batz-Sohn from Evonik Active Oxygens assures that the new certified H2O2 maintains the same quality and performance as traditional H2O2 without logistical changes. Wella Company is among the first brands to adopt the ingredient, reducing Scope 3 emissions in the process. Evonik’s “insetting” approach, certified by TÜV Rheinland, ensures traceable sustainability benefits for customers despite a slight premium.
EU restriction of specific nanomaterials in cosmetics elicits calls for advanced screening
The EC added specific nanomaterials to the prohibited list in the Cosmetics Regulation due to insufficient safety data. Banned nanomaterials include compounds like copper, silver, gold and platinum colloids. These restrictions take effect in February 2025. Moreover, hydroxyapatite (nano) in cosmetics is limited to specific concentrations and application areas, with stricter regulations starting in November 2025. Concurrently, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment recommends new nanoparticle detection methods for better safety assessment in cosmetics and food products, citing ongoing challenges in validation.
In-cosmetics Global live: “Seven temptations” inspire Seppic’s ingredient innovation for skin and hair care
Seppic showed us a range of cosmetic applications at In-cosmetics Global, including Xylishine C and Solagum GM, while introducing the “Beautiful Temptations” collection inspired by the seven deadly sins. Within its portfolio, Xylishine C, an active ingredient for hair repair, demonstrates improved scalp health and hair fiber restoration across various climates and hair types. Solagum GM, a natural gum with thickening and moisturizing properties, garnered attention for its biodegradability and texture-enhancing capabilities. The “Beautiful Temptations” collection featured formulations aligning with beauty trends like waterless beauty, skinimalism and sensory beauty, offering multifunctional benefits for consumers.
In-cosmetics Global live: Cargill Beauty highlights natural beauty ingredients to replace petro-based solutions
Cargill Beauty showcased BotaniDesign and Actigum Care at In-cosmetics Global as natural alternatives to chemical ingredients. BotaniDesign, a biodegradable polymer derived from grapeseed and castor oils, is a palm-free, non-GMO replacement for petroleum jelly, offering comparable smoothness and moisturizing effects. Actigum Care, a vegan rheology modifier, boasts a high natural composition and outperforms synthetic versions, enhancing sensoriality and functionality in cosmetic formulations like the Bouncy Anti-Aging Cream. These were made per consumer demands for sustainability and clean beauty products.
In-cosmetics Global: Symrise reveals class of antimicrobial preservation for cosmetics “unknown to the market”
Symrise unveiled Savelite HB, a multifunctional hydroxypropolyester created through an innovative “single molecule” production method using green chemistry principles. Sabrina Mizaël, senior global product manager at Symrise, told us that Savelite HB introduces a new class of antimicrobial ingredients to the market, offering efficient product protection against microorganisms and oxidation. The clear, colorless, odorless liquid is cold-processable, making it easy to handle during production while catering to various cosmetic products, including those for sensitive skin. Savelite HB also acts as a moisturizer, respects the skin microbiome and stabilizes emulsions across a broad pH range.
May
Federation of Beauty Companies targets regulatory simplification between France and EU
The Federation of Beauty Companies proposed three measures for manufacturing and packaging standards and streamlining regulations in response to the French government calling for a slash in business bureaucracy. The “simplification action plan” features 52 measures to overhaul government, regulation and legislation systems. It seeks to accelerate and simplify business procedures by reducing litigation risk and supporting less punishment.
EWG calls out FDA’s slow progress as 1 in 4 sunscreens fail adequate protection standards
The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released its 2024 Guide to Sunscreens, revealing that three-quarters of approximately 1,700 evaluated SPF products fell short of “adequate” sun protection, with many containing ingredients that pose health risks. Emily Spilman, a program manager for Healthy Living Science at EWG, said, “Consumers deserve better [since] many of the products reviewed don’t offer balanced UVA and UVB protection.”
“American cosmetics need a makeover”: Bipartisan bill seeks to ban toxic chemicals in personal care
US congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduced the “No Toxic Chemicals in Cosmetics Act” to ban harmful chemicals, especially parabens, from cosmetics and personal care products to safeguard health. By amending the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, the bipartisan bill aims to clarify that sunscreens and cosmetics bearing or containing parabens — including esters of para-hydroxybenzoic acid — are “adulterated.” Luna claims, “Americans are being poisoned [with] organizations like the FDA approving these products.”
REACH amendment: EU Bans D4, D5, D6 to enhance safety and environmental protection
The Official Journal of the EU publication banned the use of cosmetic silicones octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4), decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) and dodecamethylcyclohexasiloxane (D6) in wash-off and leave-on products. The restrictions are in addition to those already imposed by REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) on rinse-off cosmetic products containing D4 and D5.
June
Estée Lauder Companies seizes remaining stake in The Ordinary parent company Deciem for US$860M
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) purchased the remaining interests in Canadian multi-brand company Deciem Beauty Group for US$860 million after making its first investment in 2017. Deciem houses beauty labels including The Ordinary, Hylamide and NIOD (Non-Invasive Options in Dermal Science). ELC’s total investment, net of cash, is approximately US$1.7 billion.
EU cracks down on cosmetic greenwashing with new rules in Green Claims Directive
The EU Council’s adoption of its position on the Green Claims Directive targeted cosmetic companies’ environmental claims when marketing the greenness of their products, including environmental impacts, carbon claims, performance or trade. It stated companies must substantiate environmental claims with scientific evidence and clear specifications and get third-party verifications unless exempted. Public and private labeling schemes must also comply, while carbon offset claims must detail carbon credits and show net-zero progress.
Johnson & Johnson faces new lawsuit demanding medical monitoring for talc-related cancer claims
Just one week after agreeing to pay US$700 million to settle an investigation brought forth by multiple US states J&J faced another potential class action — this time, with claimants demanding damages and medical monitoring for women diagnosed with cancer or who may get the disease in the future. The claimants alleged the disease resulted from using J&J’s baby powder and other talc products. The proposed class action would be the first request for testing of female talc users in the US.
Vytrus Biotech unveils turmeric and gotu kola stem-cell-based “Exosomic Peptides” for skin, hair and well-being
Vytrus Biotech launched three skin and hair care innovations using plant exosomes rich in Exosomic Peptides. The company said it is the first to discover this cosmetic ingredient, which it claims provides notable anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and anti-wrinkle benefits. Exosomes, or small extracellular vesicles, are naturally secreted by cells and surrounded by a lipid membrane containing DNA, RNA, proteins and other bioactive compounds.
July
Toxic metals found in tampons as scientists call for research to uncover potential health risks
Several toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, were detected in organic and inorganic tampons from various brands. This marked the first time metals were evaluated in the commonly used hygiene product. Personal Care Insights spoke to lead author Jenni Shearston about the findings and next steps.
CTPA dismisses University of Birmingham study on PFAS skin absorption
The Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association (CTPA) countered a study by the University of Birmingham, warning the skin is a “significant source of exposure” to PFAS from clothes and personal care products. Caroline Rainsford, director of Science at the CTPA, told Personal Care Insights, “The chemicals assessed in the study do not have official cosmetic ingredient names and are therefore very unlikely to be used as cosmetic ingredients.”
Employees anxious as Unilever may cut 3,200 EU office roles amid investor pressure and profit slump
Unilever was reportedly going to cut a third of all office roles in Europe by the end of 2025 in a profits push by the CEO. The FMCG giant told senior executives that 3,200 office jobs would be made obsolete. The move is part of CEO Hein Schumacher’s plan to gain investors’ confidence after the multinational company underperformed in the past few years.
EU enforces six-month anti-dumping duties on Chinese TiO2 imports
The EU implemented provisional anti-dumping duties on China’s titanium dioxide (TiO2) imports to protect the EU market from unfair trade practices. The regulation focuses on TiO2 used in various applications that contain at least 80% TiO2 by weight. TiO2 is a fine white powder chemical used in products that require brightness, such as sunscreens and pressed and loose cosmetic powders.
August
UK government’s impending ban on plastic-based wet wipes has industry and consumers talking
The UK said it would ban the supply and sale of wet wipes containing plastic. Research shows wet wipes break down into microplastics over time, harming human health and ecosystems. The government cited a survey that showed an average of 20 wet wipes per 100 meters of beaches across the UK from 2015 to 2020. The new legislation will be introduced across all four nations and is expected to be ready by the end of the year, with the ban enforced 18 months later.
China luxury slump weighs on Beiersdorf profits despite sales growth
Strong sales of Nivea in the first quarter boosted Beiersdorf’s future outlook for sales. Organic sales from its main business — which centers around skin and body care products — soared thanks to the skin cream’s popularity. CEO Vincent Warnery said the “positive results more than offset the recurring headwinds in the challenging luxury market, which were particularly evident in China.”
E.L.F. Beauty sees sales soar 50% but warns of potential Trump presidency price impact
E.L.F. Beauty reported a 50% jump in first-quarter net sales to US$324.5 million thanks to strength in retail and e-commerce channels. Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin said it is the “22nd consecutive quarter of net sales growth and market share gains — putting E.L.F. Beauty in a rarified group of high-growth consumer companies.” However, Amin warned of price hikes if presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the US general election this November, pointing to Trump’s planned taxes on goods imported from China.
Scientists say machine learning may accelerate global ban on animal testing outside EU
Scientists from the University of Vienna, Austria, developed MolCompass to identify “blind spots” in the chemical space to support the global push toward eliminating animal testing. Personal Care Insights talked to senior scientist Sergey Sosnin of the university’s Pharmacoinformatics Research Group. He urged personal care companies to integrate MolCompass in testing compounds, as he believes MolCompass increases confidence in machine learning predictions.
September
Evonik: New German plant will significantly boost production of sustainable cosmetic emollients
Evonik opened a multi-million dollar plant in Steinau, Germany, to meet high market demand for cosmetic emollients with a portfolio of more than 200 products. The company told Personal Care Insights the new facility would complement existing capacity from facilities in Duisburg, Germany and Shanghai, China, making it a “stronghold for innovation for the cosmetics industry as well as biodegradable specialty surfactants and active substances.” Evonik also expanded its botanical and natural actives portfolio with hair and skin care ingredient launches.
Personal Care Trends 2024: Trend #1 – Precision in Performance
Innova Market Insights released its Personal Care Trends 2024 report, analyzing the global market and searching for the most prominent industry trends. Highlighting “Precision in Performance” as the top personal care trend, the research firm noted how product performance is critical for the modern consumer, whether it be the precise formulation of key actives or convenience in packaging without extra hassle.
Trade tensions with West escalate as China launches anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola imports
Canadian canola (or rapeseed) imports were China’s latest target. The country started a one-year anti-dumping probe as Canada followed the US and the European Union in imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles starting this month. Steel and aluminum imported from China also face a 25% tariff. Canola is widely used in the food industry and in the cosmetics sector as a humectant for skin care products, a conditioning agent in hair care and in compostable personal care packaging.
Symrise says new Chennai plant will serve growing Indian and Asia-Pacific cosmetic markets
Symrise opened its first cosmetic ingredient manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, to produce ingredients for its Micro Protection, Actives and Botanicals business units. The chemicals company said the facility would enhance its supply chain competencies for the Indian market and also accelerate the company’s growth in the Asia-Pacific area with the 1,788-square-meter building, which is “more than a factory.”
October
Future of cosmetic enhancements is increasingly non-invasive, report finds
A report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) found that non-invasive cosmetic procedures far outnumber surgical options, with the trend continuing to rise. ASPS analysis unveiled a 7% jump in minimally invasive procedures last year — compared to 5% for plastic surgeries. The rise of non-invasive treatments was attributed to more clients turning toward procedures like Botox and dermal fillers due to efficiency, lower cost and minimal recovery time.
CBD danger? France fights for EU ban while California and Thailand seek stiffer laws
France proposed a ban on cannabidiol (CBD) in cosmetics, citing potential “reproductive toxicity.” The country wants it enforced across the EU, but first, the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety must find evidence that CBD and its cannabinoids harm health. Meanwhile, California introduced regulations to safeguard children and teens from the “dangerous” intoxicating effects of THC, and Thailand drafted legislation to cut down on recreational use.
Spate sees consumers pulling away from eye makeup and toward lip and skin products
Spate’s September Makeup Trends report showed consumers turning away from eye products to focus on lip and skin makeup solutions, with online interest in makeup across Google and TikTok dropping 7.7%. The machine intelligence platform told Personal Care Insights, “One of the biggest takeaways is the drop in interest in eye makeup products like eyeliner and eyeshadow, which is contributing to a general decline in the makeup category.”
Unilever sells Russian subsidiary responsible for personal care products for €520M
Unilever completed the sale of its Russian subsidiary to Arnest Group for €520 million (US$568.6 million). The subsidiary manufactured perfume, cosmetics and household products for the FMCG giant. Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever, said: “Over the past year, we have been carefully preparing the Unilever Russia business for a potential sale. This work has been very complex and has involved separating IT platforms and supply chains, as well as migrating brands to Cyrillic.”
Cosmetics climate: Coty, LVMH and Ulta Beauty predict slower growth amid “headwinds”
The global beauty landscape struggled with weaker sales and many revised growth outlooks. Coty said the global beauty market is still solid but predicted “slightly lower” growth in the short term. LVMH reported a 2% drop in revenue for the first nine months of the year but achieved growth in perfume and cosmetics. Ulta Beauty acknowledged that competition is stiffer as it continues to vie for customers alongside beauty giants such as LVMH-owned Sephora.
November
Patchy global standards hinder sustainable beauty boom as demand surges
As demand for eco-conscious cosmetics grows, sustainable beauty product developments are surging. Europe leads this trend, while brands like Dow and Univar Solutions told Personal Care Insights about innovating toward carbon neutrality. Yet, research finds inconsistent global standards challenging unified progress. Sustainable cosmetics products have gained popularity as consumers increasingly prioritize environmental impact in their purchases.
Top US retailers selling non-FDA compliant cosmetics according to Registrar Corp assessment
A US FDA compliance company sounded the alarm over high non-compliance rates with new FDA cosmetics regulations. Registrar Corp’s assessment indicates that 48% of cosmetics companies importing to the top 25 US retailers are not FDA compliant and could risk removal from stores. Its assessment indicates major US retailers are selling approximately 135,000 products that are not compliant with the new Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act.
Sasol Chemicals unveils plant-based cosmetic ingredient as palm oil alternative
Sasol Chemicals launched a European-made, biobased emulsion stabilizing ingredient from rapeseed oil for personal care manufacturers looking for a more sustainable alternative to palm oil-based ingredients. Sasol’s ingredient, NACOL 18-98, is a stearyl alcohol that can be used as a conditioning agent, stabilizer and consistency regulator. It is designed as a replacement for palm oil-based stearyl alcohol, a common ingredient in cosmetics and lotions that improves product texture and softens the skin.
E.L.F. rebukes falsifying revenue accusations from Muddy Waters
Muddy Waters’ founder and CEO, Carson Block, accused E.L.F. Beauty of overstating its revenue over the past three years by as much as US$190 million at a conference in London, UK. The investment firm investigates public companies to expose fraud. E.L.F. called the statement an attempt to negatively influence its share price for “its own benefit” and at the expense of all other E.L.F. shareholders. Shares in the beauty brand fell 10% on the day after Block alleged the false reporting.
Record number of consumers intending to shop this Black Friday
Beauty brands and retailers anticipated a high volume of shoppers in stores and online last weekend, and for good reason. According to survey data from the National Retail Federation, a US retail trade association, a record 182 million people intended to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday in the US. Nearly a third of these shoppers were looking to buy personal care and beauty products as gifts.
December
Shiseido faces stock slump after action plan dissatisfies investors
Shiseido’s stock fell to its lowest point in eight years after an underwhelming strategy plan to address its sales drop in China disappointed investors. To alleviate this pressure, Shiseido said it would focus on growth in other regions — however, the plan was not satisfactory, causing its shares to crash. Shiseido’s operating profit margin target was moved to 7% for 2026, a decrease from the 9% previously set for 2025.
Revieve shares its ingredients for a successful AI beauty advisor tool
AI-backed beauty advisor tools are a growing trend for companies looking to deliver personalized beauty solutions to customers. Revieve, a specialist in developing AI tools and solutions for beauty and personal care brands, has launched one such AI tool with skin care company Tropic Skincare. Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen told Personal Care Insights some of the behind-the-scenes details that go into creating an effective AI skin care tool and how collaborative beauty experiences are empowering customers in their skin care journeys.
Givaudan targets growth opportunities in Latin America’s proliferating personal care scene
Givaudan doubled the production capacity of its encapsulation technologies by expanding its production facility in Pedro Escobedo, Mexico, to meet the demands of its customers in the Latin American market. Personal Care Insights spoke to Mauro Patrus, regional head of Consumer Products LATAM at Givaudan, about the growth opportunities in the Latin American personal care industry.
Spate reveals 2025 beauty trends: Skinification and multifunctional solutions top the charts
The skinification of body care, texture-driven experiences and fragrance layering are the key beauty trends to look out for in the coming year. Spate released its beauty trend predictions for 2025 and tells brands to focus on multifunctional products that simplify routines. The machine intelligence platform expects a growing emphasis on category convergence, with body care increasingly borrowing from skin care to create multi-benefit solutions.
Top personal care trends 2025: Combating climate change and boosting beauty
This year saw an increase in customer awareness of how weather extremes are connected to climate change. According to a report by Innova Market Insights on global climate change in beauty and personal care, customers are increasingly expecting brands to address climate change. For a problem so large, Innova highlighted that brands who can build a story around the ways they are tackling climate change challenges have opportunities to connect with consumers and set themselves apart from competitors.