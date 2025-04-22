Blinc launches vegan curling tubing primer for healthy lashes
Blinc, the inventor of tubing mascara, has launched its curling tubing primer to maintain the results of a lash appointment at home. The primer is vegan and has a clean formula that hydrates, repairs, and curls lashes.
Tubing technology involves a flexible polymer-based formula that wraps around each lash in a tubular structure instead of coating them with wax or oil like traditional mascaras.
The Curling Tubing primer is designed to be “ultra long-wearing.” The company says the product’s benefits include making the hair more prominent and having a curlier hold, boosting curls’ length and volume, and repairing and restoring the lashes.
It is fortified to repair over-processed hair while also restoring softness and elasticity. It helps the lashes retain curl, tint, and lift between appointments.
The product’s formula is touted to be vegan and clean, making it safe for daily use and suitable for sensitive eyes and skin. The company details its tubing technology upgrade, which allows it to wrap the hairs and infuse them with hydrating ingredients such as shea butter and castor seed oil.
“Blinc’s Curling Tubing primer delivers at‑home maintenance that extends salon‑fresh results — lengthening the time between appointments and saving consumers money,” says Suma Farsedakis, co‑founder of Blinc.
Demand for lashes
The products fill a demand in the growing market for professional lash and brow treatment services, including lash extensions, lash lifts, lash tinting, post-lash moisturizing, and lash removal.
Last month, Too Faced launched its Ribbon Wrapped Lash Mascara with a tubing-based formula for length and separation.
Personal Care insights spoke to Tara Cox, content media assistant manager at Too Faced, about the water-resistant tubing-based formula that aims to deliver 24 hours of “extreme length and lash separation.”