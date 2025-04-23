Pumtech and SMCG shares soar amid global demand for K-beauty packaging
The shares of K-beauty brands Pumtech Korea and SMCG have increased as popularity for Korea-based beauty products grows. K-beauty packaging is typically designed in a minimalist, sleek, and clinical design that reflects scientifically-backed skin care formulas.
Pumtech Korea is a packaging manufacturer that specializes in cosmetics dispensers and containers. Recently, its shares have climbed 27.1% to 55,200 won (US$38.37).
Moreover, the company released its operating profit of 48.4 billion won (US$34 million) on sales of 337.5 billion won (US$237 million) in 2024, up 37.1% and 18.6%, respectively.
The surge in K-beauty packaging can be attributed to social media trends that favor unboxing experiences and general interest in Korean music and pop culture.
Multiple analysts predict that Pumtech’s earnings will continue to grow and attribute its success to its advanced pre-molded packaging that allows for quicker and more scalable orders.
Pumtech plans to open a fourth manufacturing facility later this year and a sales office in New York, US, to support its expansion.
Glass is back
SMCG is a Korea-based glass manufacturer that provides packaging solutions for cosmetics. Its shares have risen by 85% in six weeks. SMCG has secured deals with start-ups like Benow and Anua and global brands like L’Oréal.
SK Securities, a financial services company, predicts that SMCG’s operating profit will surge 130% to 12 billion won (US$8 million) this year from last year and has assigned it a target price of 7,500 won (US$5 million).
In packaging, experts highlight that a circular glass economy is becoming increasingly crucial for EU and UK businesses and consumers.
Recently, Aptar Beauty introduced a glass NeoDropper, a tube designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of skin care applications, and is compatible with glass recycling streams.
K-beauty converts
K-beauty packaging and cosmetics formulas remain popular in Europe, Asia, and North America. Last year, in a conversation with Yayoi Inoue, director at Kao Beauty Research and Creation Center, Personal Care Insights delved into why Asian beauty trends like K-beauty are popular worldwide.
Inoue said: “There has been a surge in the dissemination of information about beauty ingredients, particularly in Korea, a leading beauty powerhouse. As a result, there is now a growing emphasis on beauty ingredients.”