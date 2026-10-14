Bluemercury revamps Lune+Aster to make luxury beauty “uncomplicated”
Key takeaways
- Bluemercury is repositioning Lune+Aster around simpler routines for more approachable and versatile beauty.
- Its new offerings deliver buildable color for cheeks, lips, and eyes.
- Further launches are planned through 2027 as Bluemercury expands its luxury beauty portfolio.
Bluemercury, a US-based luxury beauty retailer, has revealed that its proprietary makeup brand Lune+Aster is undergoing an identity evolution and will introduce arange of versatile color products for lips, cheeks, and eyes.
The color brand is unveiling a new “Beauty, Uncomplicated” positioning, and the launch is designed to make prestige beauty “intuitive, approachable, and adaptable for all.”
Bluemercury says the move reflects its broader consumer-led growth strategy, rooted in client understanding, product curation, and differentiated beauty experiences.
As beauty consumers increasingly seek streamlined routines, trusted guidance, and intentional choices, Bluemercury is evolving its product assortment to meet these needs.
Lune+Aster’s refreshed offering complements Bluemercury’s portfolio of luxury makeup brands, making discovery easier through differentiated products and personalized experiences.
Bluemercury’s ethos is developed through the idea that convenience should not compromise choice. “Beauty, Uncomplicated” pairs an intentional assortment with versatile products that give consumers the freedom to create routines that work for them without feeling overwhelmed.
“Our clients want beauty to feel special, but they also want it to feel personal and easy to incorporate into their lives and beauty routines,” says Kristina Cappuccitti, director, product development and operations, at Bluemercury.
“Lune+Aster combines ease with choice — giving clients high-performing, versatile products and the freedom to make beauty their own. It’s a reflection of how we’re thinking about modern luxury at Bluemercury: deeply personal, thoughtfully curated, and designed around the individual client.”
Products for the “Beauty, Uncomplicated” era
This month, the brand unveiled its new Cream Multi-Stick and Highlighting Multi-Stick, multitasking essentials designed around versatility, ease, and portability.
The Cream Multi-Stick can be used across cheeks, lips, and eyes, delivering buildable color and a dewy finish through a creamy, light-weight formula.
Lune+Aster says its new Eyeshadow Quads, Setting Powder, and Dual-Ended Brushes complete the initial assortment, giving consumers “easy-to-use essentials that can work individually or together as part of a streamlined routine.”
The new products and rebrand mark a broader evolution for Lune+Aster, with innovations planned across complexion, eye, and lip categories through 2027.
Intentional approach to luxury beauty
Bluemercury is also expanding its assortment with beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Prairie, Elemis, Neuraé, True Botanicals, LYMA, and The Skincare Tools. The partnerships aim to reinforce the company's position as a destination for discovery and expert-led beauty retail.
Together, these investments reflect a consumer-first approach to portfolio growth — using client insights to determine what brands and products should be featured within a curated portfolio.