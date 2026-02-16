VitaDeal drives Clarena growth in high-demand North American and Gulf beauty markets

Key takeaways
- VitaDeal has expanded Clarena’s availability across North America and key Gulf markets.
- The move responds to rising demand for premium, clinically developed European skin care in the US, Canada, and the GCC region.
- The expansion is supported by VitaDeal’s cross-border e-commerce infrastructure and a dedicated Clarena brand channel.
VitaDeal Global has expanded the availability of Clarena’s skin care solutions across North America and Gulf markets. The US-based international e-commerce distributor says the move supports the growing demand for premium European skin care.
Consumers in the Gulf region have demonstrated strong interest in high-performance anti-aging solutions and advanced skin care systems, according to VitaDeal. Meanwhile, North American markets continue to prioritize professional-grade cosmetic innovation.
The expansion reflects increasing demand for clinically developed skin care products in both Western and Middle Eastern markets.
Clarena’s dermatology-inspired products are now more available in the US, Canada, and key Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait.
Through VitaDeal’s international distribution infrastructure, customers across North America and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region will gain improved access to Clarena’s professional skin care portfolio, supported by streamlined cross-border fulfillment and localized e-commerce operations.
“Expanding Clarena’s availability across the US, Canada, and the Gulf region aligns with our long-term strategy of connecting premium international brands with high-growth consumer markets,” says a VitaDeal spokesperson.
“Our distribution model is built around operational efficiency, regional logistics support, and a commitment to product authenticity.”
Middle East moves
The Gulf region is emerging as an increasingly important area in the beauty and fragrance sectors.
dsm-firmenich recently expanded in the Middle East with the opening of a fragrance space in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the launch of a scent range. The space, developed in partnership with fragrance concept store Villa Po One, will serve as a hub for perfume production. Alongside the facility’s opening, dsm-firmenich launched a collection of seven fragrances inspired by seven locations in Saudi Arabia.
In related news, Personal Care Insights recently spoke to Dewi Suratty, founder and CEO at Dawn Horizon, about the rise of halal cosmetics and the convergence of Muslim and vegan consumer values.
As part of Clarena’s new expansion, VitaDeal has launched a dedicated Clarena brand channel, providing a focused online destination for the brand’s range. The specific purchasing location is in addition to its primary distribution platform on VitaDeal.
VitaDeal operates in the US and provides international e-commerce distribution services focused on premium health, beauty, and wellness brands.