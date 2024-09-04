Cosrx releases snail mucin skin care duo to create mirror skin makeup
04 Sep 2024 --- Cosrx promotes its Advanced Snail Duo as a multifunctional skin care solution to incorporate into makeup routines with promotion on TikTok.
The duo comprises the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream. They are made with over 90% snail mucin, which locks in moisture and is touted to enhance skin’s radiance.
The skin care brand asserts that the pairing creates a “mirror-like finish.” The products work together to plump the skin and smooth skin texture.
Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream can treat sunburn and soothe irritation. Cosrx suggests using it as a primer. The cream is marketed as a hydrating cream that soothes irritation and redness, providing “lasting hydration without a heavy feel.”
Meanwhile, mixing the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence with foundation is marketed to create a natural glow. The essence is designed to improve dry, damaged and acne-prone skin while reinforcing the skin barrier. Cosrx highlights that its snail mucin product has “thousands” of five-star ratings on Amazon.
The brand emphasizes how the combination can be used to achieve the trendy makeup style of mirror skin.
To promote the duo, it collaborated with TikTok users @jilllegsfordays and Bobby Jean Spears. The users created tutorials on their pages featuring the skin care system and how they incorporate it into their makeup routines. The products can be purchased at TikTok Shop.
As part of the promotion, Cosrx implemented a #Cosrxsnailmucin hashtag on TikTok, which, according to the brand, has garnered up to 97 million views.
Market Defense reported Cosrx as one of the top-performing brands on Amazon during the second quarter of the year. It’s Snail Mucin was the third most popular product on the online retail platform. The Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence rose one spot compared to last quarter.