H&M Beauty opens first flagship stores in Sweden offering new beauty brands
03 Sep 2024 --- H&M Beauty launches two Swedish flagship stores, which offer the full range of its makeup line, new fragrance collection and over 80 global and Scandinavian beauty brands.
“We’re thrilled to unveil our new beauty destination — an even stronger assortment with premium brands that perfectly complement our fashion offer and unleash self-expression for all,” says Cathrine Wigzell, general manager at H&M Beauty.
“We aim to inspire every customer, whether in-store or online, to walk away with a complete look that seamlessly blends fashion and beauty. This is more than just an upgrade; it’s a whole new experience.”
The stores aim to “create an inspiring and cohesive beauty universe, physically and digitally, where customers can discover and purchase their complete look.” They are located in Stockholm, with their own entrances and ones connected to the larger H&M store.
New brand offerings
The locations are launching over 20 new brands, including MAC Cosmetics.
“We are especially delighted to step into partnership with MAC Cosmetics. MAC is an iconic makeup brand with DNA rooted in fashion, and this makes it an ultimate fit for H&M Beauty,” says Maria Sadowska, global head of assortment, H&M Beauty.
Other new brands include Scandinavia ELF Beauty, which will have exclusive access throughout Scandinavia for two weeks when the H&M Beauty Flagship opens in the Mall of Scandinavia.
ELF Beauty recently announced a new share repurchase program authorized by its board of directors, allowing the company to buy back up to US$500 million of its common stock. This follows the exhaustion of a previous US$25 million program, with around US$17 million used for repurchases recently.
Customers will also find Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Morphe, Nudesticks, Origins, The Inkey List and Olaplex. A range of Korean brands will also be available.
Earlier this year, H&M Beauty released a collection of eight fragrances designed to suit a range of personalities and match customers’ daily feelings and moods, encouraging them to “explore every side and expression of themselves.”
The scents were conceptualized in Sweden and developed in Paris in collaboration with dsm-firmenich, who created the fragrance oils.
By Sabine Waldeck