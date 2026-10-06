ELF enters fragrance and body care with seasonal drop
ELF Pop is the brand’s “next bold leap as it stretches into new categories.”
Key takeaways
- ELF Brands is expanding into fragrance and body care with the launch of its destination-inspired ELF Pop collection.
- The limited-edition Tromsø range features a spicy gourmand scent across fragrance mist, body cream, and travel-size formats.
- Additional destination scents will launch in early 2027, extending ELF’s community-led strategy into new beauty categories.
ELF Brands, part of ELF Beauty, is moving into fragrance and body care with the launch of ELF Pop, a collection designed to “transport consumers to sensorial destinations through signature scents.”
The first drop, ELF Pop: Tromsø, is a limited-edition holiday edit featuring the Spicy Bundt Nice fragrance inspired by winters in Norway.
The comprehensive ELFT Pop lineup, featuring additional destination scents, will be released early next year.
According to the brand, the debut of ELF Pop exemplifies its approach to “listening, learning, and leaning in.”
“ELF Pop is our next bold leap as we stretch into new playgrounds and categories. Fragrance is a unique form of self-expression; it is personal and customizable,” says Oshiya Savur, chief marketing officer of ELF Brands.
Body care transforms an everyday necessity into a ritual of self-care and indulgence, she notes. “Each intentionally selected destination in the ELF Pop collection is designed to transport you somewhere you want to be — to make you feel something personal and special.”
“Our destinations are a connective throughline to our community; they guided our flight path to locations that inspired the collection. It is rooted in pride and place, the power of people, which we feel is the true essence of ELF Pop.”
ELF has continued to embrace community signals in the scent category with the limited-edition fragrance collab earlier this year with H&M, targeting accessible luxury.
Winter appeal
Meeting the holiday season with a drop fueled by wintertime favorites, Tromsø is the first stop on ELF Pop’s globetrotting journey. The brand says that Tromsø, Norway, is “where the winter sky ignites with the Northern lights,” and is “in every sense a quintessential holiday destination.”
According to ELF, Spicy Bundt Nice captures those sensorial vibes with notes of holiday spice cake, orange zest, cardamom, butter cream frosting, cedarwood, and warm musk. The spicy gourmand limited-edition Tromsø collection includes three SKUs, all priced accessibly: fragrance mist (US$13),a silky body cream (US$13), and a travel-size kit (US$12).
Interest in gourmand scent rises
ELF’s fragrance expansion move comes amid increased interest in gourmand scents among Gen Z and millennial consumers.
In the US, Dove, Old Spice, and Native recently launched limited-edition scents designed to evoke autumnal comfort, nostalgia, and seasonal joy.
CPL Aromas has also highlighted a shift in gourmand fragrances toward savory, umami-inspired scent profiles influenced by Asian cuisine and fermentation.
Eurofragance is also catering to the category momentum and turning to culturally inspired experiences in food-focused scents.