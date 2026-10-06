Syensqo guar polymer launch boosts fragrance and fabric care
Key takeaways
- Synesqo’s Jaguar Care enhances fragrance oil and capsule deposition while supporting fabric softness in conventional, short, and cold wash cycles.
- The guar-based, non-microplastic polymer is designed to reduce pilling, repair surface fuzz, and protect garments through repeated washing.
- Its multifunctionality supports two-in-one detergents combining cleaning, fragrance, and fabric care in a single formulation.
Syensqo has unveiled Jaguar Care, a guar-based polymer designed to improve fragrance deposition, softness, and fabric protection in laundry detergents.
The global specialty chemicals company positions the ingredient as a natural, non-microplastic-containing solution that can support sensorial performance across conventional, short, and cold washing cycles. It is designed to increase the fragrance delivery and retention on fabrics, helping manufacturers deliver longer-lasting scents through detergents.
In addition to fragrance delivery, Jaguar Care is said to improve fabric softness and protect fibers exposed to repeated washing. According to Syensqo, the polymer helps reduce pilling, repair surface fuzz, and preserve garment quality over time.
The multifunctional technology targets manufacturers developing combined cleaning and fabric-care products.
“Jaguar Care gives laundry detergent formulators a new solution to create differentiated products that combine a best-in-class sensorial experience with convenience and care,” says Max Chabert, global marketing manager for home care at Syensqo.
“It enables formulators to combine cleaning and care benefits in convenient two-in-one laundry products, while helping consumers keep their clothes looking and feeling good for longer.”
Performance meets garment longevity
The launch reflects growing industry attention to laundry products that extend beyond cleaning performance.
Earlier this year, Givaudan launched Scentaurus PolyDoux, a fragrance mechanism that delivers raspberry and powdery vanilla notes for laundry and hair care products, promising longer-lasting scent.
Laundry care ingredient suppliers and detergent manufacturers are increasingly combining fragrance longevity, softness, and garment preservation to create a broader sensorial experience and support clothing care.
Jaguar Care brings these functions together in a single guar-derived ingredient, potentially reducing the need for formulators to address fragrance deposition and fabric conditioning through separate technologies.
Sustainable laundry care
Jaguar Care’s performance in short and cold cycles supports detergent manufacturers developing products for faster, lower-temperature washing. This method of washing is becoming more popular as it is in line with more sustainable laundry practices.
The company says Jaguar Care responds to consumer expectations for long-lasting fragrance, convenience, and garment durability, while supporting the development of high-performing laundry products and more sustainable approaches to clothing care.
More ecological laundry care has been growing over the past few years. Last year, Clariant showcased TexCare One Terra, a soil-release polymer for high-concentrate liquid laundry detergents and capsules, at the SEPAWA Congress 2025, in Germany. The company said it is effective in formulations with a smaller dose and is energy efficient both for the end-consumer and in the manufacturing process. Its compact size also allows for fewer logistics resources.