Givaudan launches oxygen-activated fragrance tech for laundry and hair

Key takeaways
- Givaudan launched Scentaurus PolyDoux, a new ingredient that makes raspberry and vanilla scents last longer in modern laundry and hair care products.
- The scent releases slowly when it comes into contact with air and humidity, and the ingredient is biodegradable under OECD guidelines.
- The launch responds to growing demand for long-lasting and more sustainable fragrance solutions.
Givaudan has launched Scentaurus PolyDoux, a fragrance mechanism that delivers raspberry and powdery vanilla notes for laundry and hair care products, promising longer-lasting scent.
The Swiss fragrance and ingredients company designed Scentaurus PolyDoux as a fragrance precursor. The molecule remains stable in a cosmetic or household formula until it comes into contact with oxygen or air humidity, at which point it slowly releases fragrance notes.
The oxygen-triggered mechanism allows the raspberry and vanilla notes to diffuse over several days, instead of fading after washing or rinsing hair or laundry. This gradual release is touted to prolong the product’s scent profile.
Givaudan says the innovation aims to address consumer demand for fragrances that target modern fabrics, such as synthetic-based materials.
“Eighty-six percent of consumers demand long-lasting fragrances that deliver sustained freshness on modern laundry, especially synthetics from the booming athleisure market. This innovation can help meet those demands,” says Jeremy Compton, global head of science and technology, Fragrances, at Givaudan.
Beyond laundry applications, the ingredient is also suitable for hair products, such as shampoos.
“Integrated into our Givaudan perfumers’ creative process as a formulation tool, it enables tailor-made signatures that maximize long-lastingness across shampoos, fabric conditioners, and laundry detergents,” explains Agnes Bombrun, head of ingredients research, Fragrance S&T, at Givaudan.
Scentaurus PolyDoux was created using green chemistry principles, a safe-by-design approach, and the company’s proprietary FiveCarbon Path strategy, which increases its use of renewable carbon in R&D.
Givaudan confirms that the molecule is biodegradable under Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development guidelines, further aligning it with consumer demands for more sustainable personal care and home care products.
Sustainable scent tech
Innova Market Insights data indicates that biodegradable claims are gaining momentum in personal care, with an 11% average annual growth between April 2020 and March 2025. Notably, biodegradable claims are on the rise in the global fragrance market, signaling a broader shift toward eco-conscious scents.
Last month, Givaudan announced a CHF55 million (US$71.5 million) investment to start construction on a fragrance center in Grasse, France, to advance its creation of natural fragrance ingredients.
Croda has also doubled down on its commitment to innovate biodegradable odor technology. The company recently unveiled NeutraFresh BD, a biodegradable odor-neutralizing technology for air care and cleaning products.
Moreover, dsm-firmenich debuted 22 scents spanning fine fragrance, personal care, and home care applications at a fragrance exhibition last year. Each fragrance was formulated with fully upcycled ingredients.