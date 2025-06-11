VivaTech 2025: Givaudan spotlights digital story-smelling and tech-driven fragrances
Givaudan is showcasing its fragrance technologies, which are underscored by digital evolutions, at VivaTech this week in Paris, France. The company will also educate its visitors on digital story-smelling, saying that real-life experiences remain essential but may become complemented by digital ones.
At the show, the company also highlights its Guardians of Memories and Scent Piano, solutions made to elevate fragrance brands’ retail appeal and overall consumer experience.
“In the digital era we are living in, we need to offer to our customers new digital solutions that will enable them to differently describe the olfactive notes of their products, enabling them to seduce their consumers with more impact as they increasingly buy digitally without smelling in real life,” Pauline Martin, global head of F&B communications, fragrance and beauty at Givaudan, tells Personal Care Insights.
Story-smelling
The concept of story-smelling refers to the sensory way fragrances feel and what is being said about them. Givaudan says digitalizing story-smelling in the fragrance category is crucial for the industry’s future.
“With the explosive rise of social shopping, influencer marketing, digital-native brands, and vibrant fragrance communities on platforms like TikTok, a significant portion of interactions between brands and consumers, especially Gen Z and the emerging Gen Alpha, will occur in the digital realm,” says Martin.
“Crafting digital storytelling that aligns seamlessly with traditional product messaging while embracing innovative approaches is essential. Digital platforms offer immersive, experiential, and generationally relevant communication, enabling brands to maximize the impact of their launches.”
Futuristic fragrances
Givaudan anticipates that the future of fragrances and flavors will be intertwined with the digital world.
Its Scent Piano is a piano that does not play musical notes but emits scents and video. The innovation aims to help consumers discover perfumes and ingredients.
Scent Piano is a retail-enhancing device that allows consumers to explore a “symphony of fragrances through a playful interface.”
Users play notes on the mini piano and can unlock unique scent combinations. Martin says this interaction can transform how consumers discover and engage with fragrances.
The chemicals company explains that this approach aims to enhance customer interaction and create memorable experiences that tap into people’s emotions.
Givaudan’s Guardians of Memories, an interactive and educational game on Roblox, is also being showcased. The recently launched game aims to increase awareness of perfume creation in younger audiences through a digital landscape.
Customer Foresight is a platform that combines big data, artificial intelligence, and industry knowledge to forecast customer needs and challenges is also displayed on the show floor.
Another innovation is MyRomi, a handheld aroma device that enhances flavor development through “real-time consumer feedback.”
Marin explains that Customer Foresight and MyRomi are currently only dedicated to the taste and well-being divisions. However, further development processes and tests are ongoing to use them in fragrances, especially with consumer panels, which will come at a later stage.