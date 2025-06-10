L’Oréal to acquire Medik8 for science-backed expansion
L’Oréal Group has agreed to acquire a majority stake in British skin care brand Medik8, further bolstering its Luxe division.
The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will see Inflexion, a European private equity firm, retain a minority stake. Medik8’s founder, Elliot Isaacs, will remain part of the brand’s continued leadership team.
The deal was first rumored last month, as Medik8 reportedly saw 50% sales growth in 2024 and forecasted revenue of US$115 million for 2025.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Innova Market Insights’ Beauty Personal Care and Household Division project lead about the strategy behind the acquisition and how it relates to the rising consumer demand for dermocosmetics.
“The acquisition is well-timed, aligns with the company’s long-term goals, and resonates well with Medik8’s existing audience, who have prioritized this brand due to its premium quality,” says the project lead.
Demand for science
L’Oréal will begin consolidating Medik8’s sales once the transaction is finalized. Additionally, the agreement includes provisions for L’Oréal to acquire the remaining minority shares eventually. The deal is expected to close within the next few months, pending regulatory clearance.
“L’Oréal is looking to unify and strengthen the overarching narrative of efficacy, proven results, value, and quality of products under the umbrella of dermatological beauty, or more familiarly, ‘dermocosmetics.’ This represents a proactive trend that moves beyond the clean beauty narrative, tapping into growing consumer demand,” says the project lead.
“A significant share of consumers now prioritize the ‘scientification’ of skin care, with 55% globally willing to pay more for products with scientific claims.”
The project lead notes, “Although the domain appears saturated, the market reality is a lack of larger companies that can provide anchorage in dermocosmetics. This is precisely what L’Oréal targets with this acquisition.”
Expanding premium reach
Medik8 is best known for its scientific approach to skin care, particularly its Crystal Retinal serum and CSA Philosophy, which emphasizes vitamin C and sunscreen during the day, and vitamin A at night.
The brand has evolved from its professional roots to expand into both online and offline retail channels across Europe and is steadily increasing its presence in the US.
Premium skin care has often been associated with high prices and luxury. However, the project lead explains that L’Oréal is shifting this paradigm by supporting more accessible products.
“With the acquisition of more science-backed brands, it offers a stronger opportunity for such premium brands to expand their markets,” she says.
“It should also be noted that L’Oréal has spent decades positioning its efficacy tag with product value, quality, and marketing, epitomized by its ‘because you’re worth it’ tagline, particularly through its Dermatological Beauty Division.”
She adds that this division, incidentally, is the global beauty brand’s fastest-growing division according to the latest financial reports.