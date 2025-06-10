Shiseido unveils skin technology for natural moisture retention
Shiseido has introduced Reservoir in Skin, which works to retain the skin’s natural moisture and deliver beneficial ingredients to the stratum corneum — the outermost layer of the skin. The skin’s natural moisturizing factors are usually found on the stratum corneum and are crucial for maintaining moisture.
The technology is developed to enable skin care ingredients to be effectively delivered and retained in the skin.
Natural ingredients lessen when soap is applied to the skin or when the skin ages, making their presence on the skin difficult to maintain, even if supplemented with targeted active ingredients from cosmetic products.
Into the skin
The company says many of the skin’s natural moisturizing factors cannot independently permeate the skin effectively. The launched technology targets this issue, and its moisturizing capabilities were confirmed in a study, showing improved skin texture and enhanced smoothness.
The technology was created using Shiseido’s drug delivery system, which helps to deliver “useful ingredients to the skin efficiently.”
“In the future, the findings of this study will be utilized to provide solutions that promote healthy and beautiful skin, for example, by enhancing skin condition through harnessing the natural power of the skin and its components,” says the company.
Beauty tech innovations
Shiseido previously developed a technology that enhances the penetration of its brightening ingredient, 4MSK, into the skin, increasing its effectiveness in reducing dark spots, pigmentation, and freckles.
Earlier this year, the company unveiled its mineral sunscreen technology, which boosts UV protection with a transparent finish. The technology relies on a mechanism allowing UV scattering agents to disperse evenly into a film after application rather than before.
The Japanese cosmetic company also revealed a preventative skin care innovation to analyze facial images using its predictive technology.