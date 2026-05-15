IFF opens Vanilla Innovation Center to boost sustainable fragrance development
Key takeaways
- IFF’s Vanilla Innovation Center enables scientists to translate on-the-ground insights into signature vanilla scents.
- The center integrates lab analysis, scent design, and application testing in a single hub, shortening development cycles.
- Proximity to vanilla-growing regions supports ethical sourcing and climate-adaptive practices, strengthening supply chain resilience while delivering high-quality scents.
International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) has opened a Vanilla Innovation Center in Madagascar, which is designed to push the boundaries of fragrance creation, combining science and creativity directly at the source.
According to the flavors and fragrance house, its lab analysis capabilities safeguard product integrity through contaminant and disease-detection protocols. They also enable molecular profiling to decode and craft signature vanilla olfactive profiles.
The extraction facilities feature scalable rigs that allow perfumers and flavorists to experiment with different vanilla types, optimizing extraction techniques and post-harvest variables to capture subtle aromatic nuances critical for high-end fragrances.
Meanwhile, The Bloomery, a dedicated research greenhouse and part of the new hub, showcases a diverse array of vanilla varieties, offering fragrance developers hands-on insight into varietal performance and post-harvest handling, ensuring that the final scent reflects both authenticity and consistency.
“The opening marks an important step in how we approach vanilla innovation,” says Adam Jańczuk, PhD, SVP, research, creation, and design, Taste, IFF. “By strengthening our presence at origin, we connect science, creativity, and sustainability more closely, responding to climate changes, safeguarding quality, and creating value across the supply chain.”
Vanilla for scent creation
Located in Toamasina, Madagascar’s principal seaport, near vanilla growing areas and post-harvest processing activities, the 650 square meter center brings together lab analysis, extraction, scent creation, and application development.
By embedding these capabilities close to the crop, IFF can better understand natural variability and translate on-the-ground insights into tailored solutions for global personal care and beauty customers.
As one of the world’s most complex natural ingredients, vanilla is shaped by climate, post-harvest handling, and often complex curing methods.
The new center space supports IFF’s ability to follow the ingredient’s journey from origin extraction and in-field testing, through advanced lab analysis to fragrance creation. This provides a streamlined path that deepens material understanding, shortens development cycles, and enables solutions informed by real crop conditions.
Innovation at origin
Innovating at origin strengthens sustainability and resilience across the vanilla supply and value chain. Proximity to growing areas enables closer collaboration with farmer networks, improved traceability and ethical sourcing, and a faster response to climate-related changes.
This direct connection between growing conditions and flavor design strengthens the foundation for innovation, delivering better quality vanilla scent with greater consistency in quality and supply, while helping customers bring distinctive vanilla experiences to market.
A hub for knowledge sharing
The Vanilla Innovation Center also serves as a hub for knowledge sharing and capability building. Together with the Re-Master Vanilla team, it delivers training, workshops, and laboratory programs that bring together experts, customers, and local teams — advancing best practices and strengthening vanilla innovation capabilities.
“This center is built to turn insight into action,” says Marcus Pesch, VP, research and development, Taste, IFF. “By bringing science, fragrance creation, and application development together, we can work closely with customers, improve speed and consistency, and deliver solutions that are market-ready and grounded in the realities of vanilla production.”
Fully integrated into IFF’s global vanilla network, the Madagascar facility complements existing capabilities across sourcing, extraction, fragrance design, and application development. This enables fragrances to be crafted in each region according to local consumer preferences, while supporting a more resilient and sustainable future for one of the world’s most valued natural ingredients.
The move follows a string of developments in 2026. In March, the company revealed it is expanding its presence in Latin America with an enzyme hub in Argentina and a laboratory in Brazil. The Argentina hub is said to focus on fermentation-based enzyme production, enhancing local efficiency and innovation, and the Brazil lab will specialize in optimizing enzymes for household care applications.
Meanwhile, in February, LMR Naturals by IFF released an addition to its Conscious Collection: Tonka Bean CO2Absolute. The extract has a “gourmand olfactive signature,” extending the natural ingredients company’s fragrance portfolio with gastronomically inspired palettes.