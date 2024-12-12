Indian skin care brand Elume anticipates US market move
Elume, an Indian skin care brand, has announced it is working to enter the US market.
Elume creates products formulated and developed in India specifically for melanated skin. The products are made through research into melanated skin, tropical weather conditions and a fast-paced lifestyle.
“Our heart is to serve our customers, and our skin care range is created to address the needs of melanated skin, without trying to change it,” says Sukhbir Singh Chimni, a company representative.
Although it is unknown when the company will complete the move, the potential entrance into the US market aims to instill confidence in a diverse American audience with its range of “inclusive, hassle-free” skin care products.
The brand ethos is rooted in transparent product cosmetic-making processes. The brand says that by providing empowering skin care solutions for melanated skin, it can help combat harmful ideologies and legacies that have promoted skin-whitening products in the Indian beauty market.
Diversifying skincare
Consumer beauty trends show that more people are looking to brands that embrace diversity and do not promote harmful ideologies. Personal Care Insights has reported on Spate’s Black Beauty Consumer Trends on TikTok report, which highlights a strong focus on products that “address specific skin and hair care needs that arise from higher melanin content,” says Spate co-founder, Yarden Horwitz.
“From a societal perspective, addressing the unique beauty needs of the Black community helps combat systemic biases and fosters a sense of representation and acceptance,” she tells us.
Skin-lightening products can also include toxic and dangerous ingredients like mercury. In August, the EcoWaste Coalition called on the Philippines Food and Drug Administration to regulate the use of mercury as a cosmetic ingredient.
Expanding into US and European markets
Still, many Asian beauty products offer natural and holistic skin care inspired by various culturally specific Asian philosophies. Personal Care Insights has previously reported on the growth of Asian beauty brands entering Western markets.
The K-beauty brand MDP+ has announced four new beauty products tailored to the US consumer, following the success of the Peptide 9 Line Sun Stick. MDP+ now offers thirteen products in the US.
Meanwhile, Japanese beauty brand Waphyto has started selling its products in The Store X, Berlin, Germany. Founded by phytotherapist Atsuko Morita, the brand combines herbal and scientific remedies.