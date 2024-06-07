Lidl launches first Irish-made skin care line in €1M deal with Ultrapure Laboratories
07 Jun 2024 --- Lidl Ireland introduces its locally made skin care line Ár Ocean in partnership with Mayo-based Ultrapure Laboratories. The collection includes a purifying cleanser, nourishing moisturizer, hyaluronic face serum and hydrating eye cream, with prices starting at €3.49 (US$3.8).
Ár Ocean uses the properties of sea minerals and Irish moss from the Atlantic to nourish the skin and will be available in all 220 Lidl stores across Ireland.
The family-run Ballina company manufactures Irish and natural muscle recovery, skin care and wellness products, reaching a milestone amounting to a €1 million (US$1.1 million) supply deal.
Consumer survey
Customers are responding favorably to the Ár Ocean collection. In a survey, 94% of participants said they would suggest the products to a friend, and 96% said they were happy with the purchase.
Additionally, 82% of participants said they would consider buying the products as gifts, and 90% said they would keep using the products after the initial trial period.
“As one of the leading cosmetics manufacturers in Ireland, we’re thrilled to partner exclusively with Lidl Ireland on a brand-new skin care range that perfectly captures the transformative properties of Irish sea moss and minerals for a luxurious, premium feel,” says John Dempsey, owner of Ultrapure Laboratories.
“We worked closely with Lidl to capture the brand’s essence, which shines through with Ár Ocean — naturally sourced, expertly formulated and 100% Irish.”
Commitment to supporting Irish producers
Lidl continues to be committed to local sourcing. Last year, it purchased €1.6 billion (US$1.7 billion) from Irish suppliers and business partners. Lidl’s policy is to “provide affordable, quality products” and “aid local businesses.”
On the new launch, Emma Nolan, a buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, says: “Our Cien beauty and wellness range continues to be loved by shoppers, and we’re delighted to expand now our cosmetics offering with the launch of our first ever own brand and Irish-made premium skin care range, Ár Ocean. Our ambition for this collection is to provide customers with a quality, premium product at a low cost.”
