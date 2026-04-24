Lustriva boosts quality of life with visible hair and skin benefits, study finds
Key takeaways
- Study finds Lustriva boosts self-confidence and quality of life by improving hair and skin appearance.
- Quality of life was improved almost threefold after 12 weeks of daily use.
- The study highlights the growing demand for holistic beauty-from-within solutions.
Everwell Health has reported improved consumer self-confidence with the use of its beauty-from-within hair, nail, skin complex, Lustriva. In a “first-of-its-kind” study, the functional wellness solutions company evaluated the real-world effects of Lustriva, in addition to its benefits to hair and skin appearance.
The recently completed open-label study found that, alongside the improvements participants reported around their appearance, they observed improved quality of life and self-esteem.
According to the Hair Loss Quality of Life survey completed by the participants throughout the study, 17% of participants reported that their quality of life was not impacted by their hair at the start of the research. However, by the end of the study, this figure had risen to 57%.
“This threefold increase reflects Lustriva’s ability to help reduce the negative impact of hair concerns on daily life. Importantly, participants’ self-confidence grew measurably over the duration of the study, with nearly 60% stating they felt more confident at the end of the 12 weeks — supporting the changes participants experienced were more than just cosmetic,” says Catherine Kwik-Uribe, chief science officer for Everwell Health.
Dr. Omer Ibrahim, board-certified dermatologist and medical director of KGL Skin Study Center, says he expects long-term use of Lustria to produce improvements in results, self-confidence, and overall satisfaction with consumers’ appearance.
Hair and skin health improvement
The study took a sample size of 103 subjects (90 female, 13 male) with medically confirmed mild to moderate hair thinning. Over 12 weeks, the participants ingested Lustriva daily while tracking the changes in the appearance of their hair and skin. Data and outcomes were collated via intermittent questionnaires at weeks four, eight, and 12.
In hair, 70% of participants reported reduced shedding, 57% reported reduced thinning, and 48% reported an improvement in new hair growth. Between weeks four and 12, the biggest improvements in hair were reported as less thinning, increased shine, and a healthier appearance.
Findings related to skin appearance were not dissimilar. Fifty percent reported healthier and smoother skin, 40% reported improvements to skin brightness, and 34% reported a noticeable reduction in visible lines and wrinkles.
“What stands out to me are the results consumers themselves reported in this study, including a reduction in hair thinning, an increase in new hair growth, and improved satisfaction with the appearance of both hair and skin,” adds Ibrahim. “These real-world data directly align with, and further add credibility to, the existing body of clinical evidence supporting Lustriva.”
Holistic beauty boom
Everwell says that as consumers become more informed about the connection between overall health and outward appearance, demand for beauty-from-within solutions is also growing. Holistic solutions that account for the skin microbiome and internal health are experiencing an upsurge in skin and hair care.
The company cites market insights underscoring that the primary reasons for pursuing solutions for hair and skin problems are almost evenly split between self-esteem, improving visual appearance, and reducing signs of aging.
“As consumers increasingly embrace a more holistic approach to beauty, they prioritize products and ingredients backed by science. Today’s consumers want benefits they can see and feel. This study demonstrated meaningful, consumer-perceived benefits and further strengthens Lustriva’s scientific foundation as an effective ingredient for promoting existing hair growth and healthier-looking skin,” says Kwik-Uribe.