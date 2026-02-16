Scalp-first and curly-centered innovation reshapes hair care launches
Key takeaways
- Scalp-centric and skin-inspired hair care is accelerating as consumers seek long-term hair health over quick fixes.
- Curly and textured hair brands are doubling down on moisture, definition, and ingredient-led formulations tailored to specific curl types.
- Major players are moving away from one-size-fits-all products toward personalized collections targeting distinct hair and scalp needs.
The last month has seen various hair care innovations, ranging from scalp-centric care from Creme of Nature to new additions to the curly girl repertoire from Cantu and Kaleidoscope Hair.
Meanwhile, Head & Shoulders has launched three new collections to cater to different hair care needs.
Root to tip
Creme of Nature introduced a line of Scalp Relief Wipes made of 100% organic argan oil, aloe vera, and witch hazel. The wipes are made with textured hair and sensitive skin in mind and aim to provide an on-the-go solution for scalp comfort.
The line is released in partnership with actress Keke Palmer. She was appointed chief brand officer for the company last year and aims to cater to the versatile needs of textured hair and address shared frustrations between hair wash days within the community.
The products are “designed to gently cleanse and soothe without disrupting your [protective] style,” says Palmer.
As an addition to Creme of Nature’s Argan Oil from Morocco collection, the wipes soothe itchy scalps, remove product buildup, and eliminate odor.
Last week, Personal Care Insights spoke to Kristen Chase, general manager of Nutrire, to discuss the industry’s shift toward hair care that prioritizes the scalp. We also unpacked the US-based personalized scalp and hair care brand’s “skin-centric” approach to hair health.
“The shift is speeding up because consumers are more educated than ever. They are taking what they learned from skin care and applying it to hair. They understand that healthy scalps need ongoing treatment, not just cleansing and conditioning. Add rising concerns around thinning, shedding, and stress-related changes, and people are looking at the root rather than masking the result,” said Chase.
The recent developments in hair care suggest a growing focus on longevity and personalized scalp and hair treatments. This shift is reflected in consumer behaviors toward treating scalp care with the same attention and intention as skin care routines.
Care for curls
Kaleidoscope Hair marked its return to shelves with Curl Math, the company’s first major launch in three years. The seven-piece collection focuses on moisture retention, with formulas integrated with curl-care staples and pomegranate and shea butter.
The collection aims to “eliminate the guesswork” in curl care by providing solutions targeting definition, hold, shrinkage, and frizz. In line with the curly girl manifesto, the product range omits sulfates and does not include mineral oil to deeply moisturize and maintain healthy strands.
The lineup consists of a gel-to-foam mousse, a curl custard, a two-in-one cream and leave-in, a continuous-spray refresher, a flexible-hold finishing spray, a sulfate-free shampoo, and a frizz-control conditioner.
Another drop in the curl collections, Cantu has introduced an ultra-moisture collection designed for hair types 3A-4C. The textured hair all-star has released a line that aims to deliver moisture for up to five days with its Batana Oil- and Jamaican Black Castor Oil-powered formula.
The collection is formulated using key ingredients such as fair trade shea butter, vitamin B5 (panthenol), and hyaluronic acid. It also includes a shampoo, proprietary mask, detangling leave-in, and curl cream.
“Our science-backed approach at Cantu begins with a deep understanding of the diverse needs of textured hair,” says Tarun Malkani, CEO of PDC Brands.
“As we continue to expand our portfolio from Weightless formulas designed for bouncy curls and waves, to our core nourishing product offerings, and now our newest Ultra Moisture collection for dry coils and curls — we’re bringing our science and deep understanding of textured hair to life through targeted solutions designed for a wide range of textures and hair needs.”
Something for everyone
Head and Shoulders, the Procter & Gamble hair care subsidiary known for its anti-dandruff actives, has launched three new collections for various hair types. By combining active ingredients with high anti-dandruff efficacy with pleasurable sensory and texture profiles, the company aims to encourage consistent use.
The three collections are aimed at sleek and shiny hair, curly and coily hair, and cleansing and relieving with anti-dandruff formulations.
The first features Smooth and Silky shampoo, conditioner, and a two-in-one product with a floral scent profile. The curl collection is a sulfate-free offering incorporating a shea butter blend. The third and final collection aimed at cleansing and anti-dandruff care includes coconut milk.
The range’s diversity aligns with Chase’s sentiment around personalized, pinpointed hair care. Hair care appears to be following the skin care industry’s lead and moving away from one-size-fits-all formulations. The variety-centered, personalized approach in the most recent product launches may signal an emerging hair care culture, with products focused on filling gaps in hair and scalp needs.