Schwan-Stabilo rebounds as lip care and hybrid makeup fuel growth
Key takeaways
- Schwan-Stabilo returned to revenue growth, driven by a 7.7% increase in Schwan Cosmetics’ revenue.
- Hybrid makeup–skin care formulations and lip products are driving demand and innovation.
- Schwan Cosmetics is expanding its Asian R&D presence with a dedicated laboratory in South Korea.
Schwan-Stabilo has returned to revenue growth, driven by Schwan Cosmetics, after two consecutive fiscal years of decline. Schwan Cosmetics’ revenue is up by 7.7%. The German corporate group says that the company is rising “significantly faster” than the global color cosmetics market’s approximate 4% growth rate.
The company is Schwan-Stabilos’s largest business division, making up approximately 51% of group revenue. New products accounted for almost a quarter of Schwan Cosmetics’ sales, with makeup–skin care hybrid formats and lip products leading demand. All brand segments contributed to its growth.
In FY2025/26, the group’s revenue increased by 3%, reaching €780.4 million (US$856 million) from €757.5 million (US$831 million) year-over-year. The main growth driver was Schwan Cosmetics, cashing in at €397.9 million (US$436.4 million).
“Innovation has become one of our strongest drivers of growth,” says Tomás Espinosa,
CEO of Schwan Cosmetics. The color cosmetics brand aims to continue growing in this segment and in face cosmetics, while strengthening its competitive advantage in the brow and eye segments.
New beauty trends, digital sales channels, and social media are transforming the industry, says Schwan Cosmetics.
The company performed particularly well in Europe. In the region, Schwan Cosmetics benefited from co-creations with international cosmetics brands and gained market share at the expense of competitors, according to the company.
Innovating in lip care
As part of Schwan-Stabilo’s Forward2030 corporate strategy, the group’s three divisions (Cosmetics, Writing Instruments, and Outdoor) will take a more collaborative approach.
In an example of a cross-industry launch, the pen-and-pencil brand Stabilo and Kiko Milano debuted a co-created collection of lip products in select European and Middle Eastern markets earlier this month. The range features five lip shades shaped like Stabilo’s color highlighter pens.
“For Stabilo, the collaboration is a visible step in its transformation from a brand rooted in writing instruments toward an emotional, lifestyle-oriented identity,” says the company.
Cosmetic investments by region
The group also invested in expanding Schwan Cosmetics’ production facility in Mexico and modernizing its European production facilities.
Meanwhile, Schwan Cosmetics has strengthened its R&D capabilities in China and plans to further expand in Asia by opening a dedicated laboratory in Seoul, South Korea, in January 2027.
The facility aims to enable Schwan Cosmetics to tap into innovations in the Korean beauty industry while gaining access to local talent, emerging raw materials, and advanced technologies.
Schwan Cosmetics says the Asia-Pacific region is becoming an increasingly important strategic market for the company. K-beauty trends are influencing consumer preferences and product development across Europe and the Americas.
“The first quarter was promising. As a group, we performed above the prior-year level. The
Cosmetics business posted double-digit growth,” says CEO Michele Molon about the start of FY2026/27.
See more of our coverage in
your Google search results