Dow targets APAC demand for experiential and sensorial beauty
Key takeaways
- APAC beauty consumers increasingly demand sensorial experiences alongside product efficacy.
- Dow’s latest multifunctional ingredients combine sensory appeal, formulation flexibility, and sustainability considerations.
- Food-inspired textures, targeted scalp care, and gentler cleansing are emerging opportunities for beauty formulators.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) consumers are seeking personal care solutions that offer experientiality and sensoriality, according to Dow.
Cedric Toh, Asia-Pacific (APAC) senior marketing manager for Personal Care at Dow, tells Personal Care Insights that while performance remains fundamental, consumers in the region are paying more attention to how a product feels, applies, and fits into personalized beauty routines.
“[These shifts] are making texture, spreadability, after-feel, conditioning, and visual effects increasingly important elements of product differentiation,” he says.
Toh sees the growing demand for product experience translate into several personal care development opportunities for formulators: “more targeted hair and scalp care, gentler cleansing, and more playful sensorial formats.”
Actives to meet APAC needs
Earlier this month, Dow unveiled four functional ingredients at In-cosmetics Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. The chemical manufacturer’s showcase also featured two concept collections and two scientific programs spanning skin care, sun care, color cosmetics, and hair care.
Toh tells us that together the company’s releases provide cosmetic formulators with options that balance performance, sensory appeal, and formulation flexibility.
For sensorial formats, he emphasizes that food-inspired beauty is gaining traction because it combines familiar references with unexpected textures and engaging formats, “turning texture itself into part of the experience.”
However, Toh still says that a formula has to go beyond novelty and deliver a meaningful benefit.
“The opportunity is therefore at the intersection of performance, sensory design, and consumer experience, with formulation flexibility and more sustainable ingredient choices also part of the development conversation.”
Multi-trend sensoriality
Toh tells us that Dow’s innovations highlighted at the tradeshow were developed around the intersection of performance and experience. The elastomer, oil-gelling, and emollient innovations are said to help formulators boost sensoriality, efficacy, and formulation flexibility.
He underscores Dowsil EL-9400 Hybrid Elastomer Blend, which made its regional debut at the show.
“It combines a rich, smooth sensory profile with mattifying and soft-focus benefits, while using a bio-based, readily biodegradable carrier. It contains 97% bio-based carbon and has a natural-origin index of 0.86 according to ISO 16128,” Toh explains.
“Its compatibility with organic ingredients and versatile rheology also give formulators greater freedom to create different textures and formats.”
At In-cosmetics Asia 2026, the company also launched Dowsil 8190 Oil Gellant, EcoSmooth Universal Fluid 2000, and EcoSmooth Universal Fluid 3000.
The oil gellant is said to broaden formulation opportunities by structuring silicone and organic oil phases into soft or firm gels. The technology is compatible with applications such as lip gloss, eyeliner, foundation, and hair care products.
EcoSmooth Universal Fluid 2000 combines broad formulation flexibility with a smooth, slippery, and non-tacky feel. Meanwhile, EcoSmooth Universal Fluid 3000 provides conditioning and lubricity, with a non-tacky feel, offering formulators a readily biodegradable emollient that enhances the sensory experience. In deodorant applications, it is touted to improve the spreadability of antiperspirant actives while mitigating white residue.
APAC demands multifunctionality
According to Toh, APAC brands are seeking more multifunctional solutions that can address multiple formulation challenges at once. He tells us that Dow sees a growing need to balance several formulation objectives rather than aiming to address them separately.
“Formulators are looking for ingredients that can help them achieve the right performance and sensory profile while also providing greater flexibility and supporting sustainability considerations,” says Toh.
He explains how Dow is approaching this demand through the portfolio expansion showcased at In-cosmetics Asia 2026.
“Dowsil EL-9400 Hybrid Elastomer Blend brings together rich sensory properties, optical benefits, formulation versatility, and a bio-based, readily biodegradable carrier. Dowsil 8190 Oil Gellant can structure both silicone and organic oil phases into soft or firm gels, opening up possibilities across color cosmetics and hair care. And the two new EcoSmooth Universal Fluids combine sensory performance with broad application potential and ready biodegradability.”
He tells us that multifunctionality is about giving formulators more freedom to solve several design challenges simultaneously, “whether that is texture, spreadability, conditioning, oil-phase structuring, after-feel, or sustainability considerations.”
Concepts for consumer experiences
Using the ingredients, the company launched La Cuisine de la Beauté Concepts Collection at the show to demonstrate the actives’ sensorial capabilities.
“Through six food-inspired formulations across hair care, skin care, and color cosmetics, it combines expressive, playful textures with targeted performance. The concept shows how sensory can move beyond being simply a product feature to become part of the overall beauty experience, while remaining grounded in formulation science and credible benefits,” says Toh.
Dow highlighted three more concepts at the show: PreciseCare, Scalp Care Essentials, and SulFree Care.
“The future of hair care is becoming more precise… With PreciseCare, we are applying formulation science more selectively, helping deliver conditioning where hair needs it most while supporting the smoothness and shine consumers expect,” says Toh.
Meanwhile, Scalp Care Essentials caters to the scalp-first shift in hair care with a routine around cleansing, soothing, rebalancing, and protecting. SulFree Care is designed for gentler cleansing experiences. Its shampoo is touted for rich foam, strong conditioning, and appealing textures, using fewer surfactants and featuring bio-based polymers.
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