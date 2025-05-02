Secret tackles menopause-related body odor
As part of a broader campaign, Secret has launched two new deodorant products and partnered with author Tamsen Fadal and non-profit organization, Let’s Talk Menopause, to address body odor and sweat associated with menopause.
The campaign coincides with Women’s Health Month in May and aims to promote awareness and support around menopause symptoms.
The brand’s Whole Body Dry Feel deodorant is its first aluminum-free deodorant designed for use across various body areas, including underarms, chest, back, thighs, and feet.
The product features plant-based ingredients to absorb sweat and neutralize odor. Secret also introduced a Clinical Dry Spray, formulated to offer twice the sweat protection of standard antiperspirants with a quick-drying, residue-free texture.
Both products are intended for overnight application to manage odor-causing bacteria and provide extended protection.
Awareness efforts
Secret is also collaborating with journalist and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal, author of “How to Menopause”, and the non-profit organization Let’s Talk Menopause.
For this campaign, the company released a podcast episode titled “Hello Menopause!” featuring discussions on topics including hot flashes, body odor, and perimenopause.
Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause, during which a woman’s body gradually produces less estrogen.
Secret is now an official charity partner of Let’s Talk Menopause. The organization provides educational resources and advocates for improved access to health care during menopause.
Secret states that the partnership is part of its broader initiative to offer support tools and products tailored to women experiencing menopausal changes.
Targeted product development
As awareness of hormonal changes like dryness and sensitivity grows, more women are seeking personal care products that support them through menopause.
According to Innova Market Insights, Generation X is especially vocal about needing targeted solutions, leading to a rise in pro-aging and barrier-repair products with ingredients like peptides and retinol.
Personal Care Insights previously spoke to Michael Yuen, R&D manager at Puredia, about how the personal care industry embraces intimate care as online conversations break stigmas.
The company is addressing menopause-related vaginal dryness with Omegia, a sea buckthorn oil supplement formulated to support vaginal hydration without using hormones. Vaginal dryness affects around 30% of women during perimenopause and becomes more common postmenopause.