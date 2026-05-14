Seppic launches “tail-ored” pet care kit for grooming needs
Key takeaways
- Seppic has released a six-piece pet care kit focused on natural ingredients and regulatory compliance.
- The collection is designed for pets’ unique skin needs, offering moisturizing, soothing, and skin repair benefits.
- Seppic emphasizes safety and efficacy, with ingredients tested on a reconstructed canine epidermis for suitability.
Seppic has introduced “the tail-ored pet care collection,” a six-piece animal hygiene and care formulation kit for dogs, cats, or horses. The kit aims to provide technical evidence and inspiration to help brands develop pet care products. The kit complements Seppic ’s companion animal ingredient collection, Sepifriend, launched in late 2025.
The specialty ingredients company states that the estimated number of people who have a pet in their home is over half the global population. The increasing role that animals play in consumers’ day-to-day lives is driving demand for grooming products.
Seppic aims to meet these demands and emphasizes safety and natural ingredient sourcing.
Furry friend formulations
The company underlines that products formulated for animal physiology require a specified approach, as pet skin is three to five times thinner than human skin and possesses a more neutral pH level.
Using ingredients from its Sepifriend collection, Seppic has developed a six-formula collection for a three-step pet care routine that places naturalness and regulatory compliance as its priority. The Sepifriend collection features active ingredients touted to offer long-lasting moisturization, soothing effects, accelerated skin repair, and dermo-purifying properties.
“These ingredients have been rigorously tested in vitro on reconstructed canine epidermis, demonstrating no impact on tissue viability and suggesting their suitability for leave-on or rinse-off applications,” says Seppic.
The first step of the collection is for cleansing sensitive areas with the soothing eye contour pet cleanser and the gentle pet ear lotion. The second step is dedicated to coat and skin hygiene with the ultra-mild moisturizing and soothing pet shampoo and the no-rinse cleansing and purifying foam. The third and final step is defined as “care for specific areas” and offers the sprayable shine and coat care, and the nose and paw balm with centella asiatica.
The kit features efficacious active ingredients like sulfate-free foamers, solubilizers, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and emollients to address the pet’s comfort and the human’s experience and expectations.
Pet care on the rise
The pet care segment has experienced increasing growth over the past few years, seeing launches for paw care, ergonomic hygiene solutions, and pet fragrances.
Earlier this month, packaging company Aptar Closures released its Inverted Lidless Closures to simplify dispensing with single-handed use, enhancing convenience in bath time with applications in pet shampoos. The lidless technology has already been utilized in a pet care shampoo line in China.
In further pet care packaging, Coverpla provided its 100 mL Urban bottle, Saxon cap, and Sensea pump for Bruno Mocher’s Dog de Lux fragrance.
“Until now, there were only sprays presented in simple bottles that were nothing special. My idea was to target France’s nine million dog owners, of whom 7% spend as much as €3,000 (US$3,300) a month on so-called ‘leisure’ products,” said Sébastien Saussereau, director at Coverpla.
Dog perfumes have been on the market for some years and are available at pet stores and groomers. However, animal activists have raised concerns about the impact of fragrances on dogs. Previously, Dolce & Gabbana’s release of a scented mist for dogs underwent criticism by experts who had reservations about the use of dog perfumes.
While the Italian luxury fashion brand said the product is certified as suitable for animal use, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk disagreed: “PETA advises dog guardians never to apply any scented sprays to their animal companions.”
In paw care, WagWell launched a microbiome-friendly dog paw balm certified by MyMicrobiome, an independent certification institute. The balm is designed to support the natural microbial balance on dogs’ paws, promoting healthier skin and protection from environmental stressors. The recognition made the balm the first pet care product to meet MyMicrobiome’s standards.