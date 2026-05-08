Silgan Dispensing’s customizable color and fragrance solutions for personal care packaging
The company’s Aspire Chroma fragrance pump platform has been developed to “stand out with endless color.”
Key takeaways
- Aspire Chroma offers fully customizable color options, allowing brands to build visually compelling packaging that enhances identity and emotional engagement.
- With Pirouette Technology and seamless refilling capabilities, Aspire Chroma packaging empowers brands to embrace sustainability without compromising on luxury or performance.
- Silgan’s DNA 35Era delivers premium formula protection, precise dosing, and high recyclability, supporting eco-friendly packaging solutions with a focus on circularity.
Silgan Dispensing has unveiled Aspire Chroma, the newest evolution of its Aspire fragrance pump platform, designed to unite customizable color, performance, and added value for the personal care packaging market. In a separate highlight, the company has also extended its Era Dispensing System to Airless Packaging and expanded its tube offering. The personal care packaging innovations have been showcased at Luxe Pack New York (May 6–7, 2026).
Aspire Chroma delivers an “elevated spray experience consumers expect from their fragrances,” says Silgan Dispensing, adding that it gives brands the flexibility and choice they need to differentiate on shelf and drive emotional engagement.
Engineered for lifestyle and everyday fragrances, Aspire Chroma brings a premium sensory experience to products with accessible price points. With its smooth actuation and fine, even spray, Aspire aims to enhance the way fragrance is applied, reinforcing brand storytelling.
Speaking to Personal Care Insights, Sandy Gregory, global marketing director for Fragrance at Silgan Dispensing, says: “Aspire Chroma was developed with the aim of delivering a discreet, modern pump design and a high-quality spray experience, while remaining accessible in cost.”
“By leveraging economies of scale in manufacturing and a streamlined component architecture, Aspire Chroma offers premium sensory performance and contemporary esthetics without the cost structure typically associated with prestige fragrance packaging — making it well suited to the ‘masstige’ segment.”
Limitless color possibilities
Aspire Chroma brings a bold dimension to the platform, with fully customizable colors made available through in-house injected polypropylene collars and actuators.
“Color customization is a critical strategic tool, as it allows brands to express identity, positioning, and emotional cues directly through packaging. Injectable components colored via masterbatch enable a high degree of creative freedom while maintaining industrial robustness,” says Gregory.
“We ensure consistency and scalability by tightly controlling the injection process and aligning production to pre-approved color standards and color boards, allowing reliable replication across large volumes.”
This color offering also allows brands to build a signature aesthetic, differentiate across product tiers, or create collections inspired by olfactive notes and scent families.
Whether used to reinforce a brand identity or spark emotion through unexpected color combinations, the possibilities are limitless, including when using white, which has previously been complicated when using anodized metal components.
Pirouette feature for refilling
Silgan has chosen to launch Aspire Chroma with Pirouette Technology to easily separate the pump from the bottle to enable refilling or recyclability.
“Our in-house molding capabilities enable excellent lead times, responsive service, and design agility,” explains Gregory. “Aspire Chroma empowers brands to express themselves visually without compromising on sustainability or performance.”
“Our Pirouette Technology enables intuitive refillability by allowing consumers to unscrew the pump easily, facilitating bottle reuse without complex handling. When paired with the Silgan Replay Refill System, refilling can be done seamlessly, cleanly, and without spillage,” she says.
“In practice, refill-ready screw pump solutions are increasingly requested, particularly in Europe, where most new briefs now specify screw-on technologies like Pirouette, signaling strong brand adoptionin lifestyle fragrance categories.”
Era dispensing system extended into airless formats
Presented at Luxe Pack Monaco last year, Silgan Dispensing’s Era System reflects the company’s commitment to premium and sustainable packaging. This fully plastic solution is now being applied to the company’s DNA airless systems.
The group says it continues to develop high-end dispensing systems that “protect formulas, enhance consumer experience, and enable large-scale recyclability.”
Also speaking to us about the company’s innovations, Isabelle Lallemant, global marketing director, Beauty at Silgan, says: “Skincare and sun care brands are increasingly prioritizing simplified material structures that still deliver high protection and dosing precision.”
She believes this shift “encourages cleaner designs, reduced component complexity, and alignment with recycling streams, all while meeting performance expectations for sensitive formulations.”
The Era platform was launched in 2025, with formats dedicated to facial care and sun care applications (35 mm and 40 mm tube diameters).
At Paris Packaging Week (5–6 February, 2026), Era expanded its applications, with Silgan Dispensing using the trade show as a platform to introduce two major extensions.
The first is the DNA airless range, one of Silgan’s most emblematic products, suitable for facial serums and creams. Available in 30 mL, 40 mL, and 50 mL formats, DNA 35Era retains its premium esthetics while meeting future regulatory requirements.
Silgan says DNA 35Era offers “a balance of performance and sustainability, meeting the high standards brands demand while embracing eco-friendly design.”
This innovative packaging ensures smooth and controlled actuation, precise dosing, and compatibility with the most complex formulations. Its airless technology protects formulas, preserving their integrity, while its recyclability within polyolefin streams supports a circular economy.
Lallemant adds: “DNA 35Era delivers premium airless formula protection and precise, controlled dosing in a fully plastic, eco-designed system recyclable within existing polyolefin streams. By integrating Silgan’s Era platform and patented LifeCycle technology — which replaces metal springs with plastic — DNA 35Era meets future regulatory requirements while maintaining high performance and esthetics.”
“While it requires advanced engineering compared to traditional multi-material airless systems, this approach significantly improves recyclability and reduces waste without compromising product integrity or consumer experience.”
In addition, the Era airless design ensures a formula evacuation rate above 95%, helping limit product waste and reduce overall packaging waste.
The second extension adapts Era to small-capacity cosmetic tubes: 25 mm and 30 mm diameters, intended for liquid makeup and targeted treatments such as eye contour applications.
The LifeCycle breakthrough
Era integrates Silgan Dispensing’s patented LifeCycle technology. This innovation replaces metal springs with plastic equivalents to ensure recyclability.
According to Gregory, LifeCycle technology is “significant in supporting compliance with upcoming EU regulations, such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.”
“By eliminating metal springs, Silgan can offer dispensers made of polyolefin, enabling easier recycling within existing streams without sacrificing performance. This patented technology is already deployed across Silgan’s portfolio, from fragrance sprayers and lotion pumps to personal care dispensers and home care triggers, reinforcing circularity at scale,” she says.