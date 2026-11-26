Silk’n sees holiday beauty spending hold strong as shoppers rethink value
“Innovation alone isn’t enough anymore. Consumers also need to understand why something is relevant to them.”
Key takeaways
- UK health and beauty sales stay strong despite rising bills, as Silk’n says shoppers are redefining value rather than cutting back.
- Consumers increasingly judge beauty devices on years of at-home use, not upfront price or single salon treatments.
- Premium brands must explain their technology and prove value, as more selective shoppers buy fewer but more considered festive gifts.
UK shoppers may be tightening their budgets this winter, but some personal care luxuries are proving hard to give up. As rising household bills meet festive spending, health and beauty sales continue to hold strong, according to Silk’n.
The beauty tech brand says cosmetics’ purchase resilience is not down to impulse buying, but to shoppers “rethinking” what value truly means.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Isabeau van Maastricht, global PR and content manager at Silk’n, who says, “I don’t believe consumers have lost their appetite for luxury. I think they’ve become more demanding about what luxury should deliver.”
“Someone might become much more conscious of their everyday spending, yet still invest in a premium skin care product or beauty device. We’re not necessarily becoming less interested in beautiful things, we’re becoming more selective about which ones deserve our money.”
In beauty, van Maastricht sees selectivity as a move away from accumulating products toward “building more intentional routines.”
“It’s no longer simply about having the latest innovation, but understanding what it actually contributes,” she adds.
From looking good to feeling good
Van Maastricht links beauty’s performance to a broader shift in consumer behavior. “Beauty has become much more connected to our overall well-being. It’s no longer just about looking good, but increasingly about feeling good, taking care of yourself, and creating moments in your day that are genuinely yours,” she says.
“Even when consumers are more cautious with their spending, the desire to invest in themselves doesn’t simply disappear. Those small moments of self-care can feel even more valuable when there’s uncertainty elsewhere.”
Cost per use over impulse
For beauty technology purchases, van Maastricht believes that consumers are weighing long-term value.
“A device might require a higher initial investment, but when you consider its potential for regular use over several years, the value proposition becomes quite different from that of a single treatment or a product that needs frequent replacing.”
She underscores that at-home devices do not replace professional treatments entirely. “People aren’t necessarily looking to do less for their skin. They’re looking for smarter ways to invest in it, which can give consumers more ownership over their beauty routines.”
Van Maastricht says for years the industry “has encouraged us to add more products, more steps, and more treatments to our routines. Now, we’re seeing a shift toward making those routines work harder for us.”
Education builds confidence
Van Maastricht says she does not attribute specific changes in the company’s sales to economic caution. Still, she flags how premium brands must “work harder to build confidence and demonstrate genuine value, rather than relying purely on desirability or promotional pricing.”
Silk’n is placing more emphasis on explaining its technology, addressing specific skin concerns, and bringing in expert perspectives. “Innovation alone isn’t enough anymore. Consumers also need to understand why something is relevant to them,” van Maastricht explains.
She sees the same opportunity for retailers, which she argues should move away from the idea that more choice means a better shopping experience.
“Social media has made beauty incredibly accessible, but it has also created a lot of noise,” she explains. “When someone understands the technology, sees the relevance to their own needs, and feels confident in their decision, the conversation becomes much more meaningful than focusing on a discount or promotion.”
Fewer, more considered gifts
Heading into the festive season, van Maastricht does not expect premium gifting to disappear. Instead, she expects that consumers may become more selective. “Perhaps buying fewer gifts but putting greater thought into the ones they do choose to purchase.”
Beauty tech, she adds, “combines the excitement of receiving something luxurious with the potential to enjoy and use it for years to come. In this realm, gifting is particularly interesting because it brings together two things that don’t always go hand in hand: an emotional purchase and a practical, long-term investment.”
She says that there’s a growing appreciation for gifts that offer an experience or contribute to someone’s well-being, rather than simply being another possession.
“A premium LED device, for example, isn’t just something beautiful to unwrap. It can become part of someone’s everyday self-care routine long after the Christmas period.”
For van Maastricht, consumers still want the experience, the design, and the feeling of luxury, “but they also want substance behind it. Even in a more cautious economy, beauty should still feel exciting.”
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