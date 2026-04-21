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Neurocosmetics and microbiome science redefine skin barrier solutions
Key takeaways
- Skin care is shifting toward barrier repair, resilience, and long-term skin health.
- Biotech, microbiome science, and neurocosmetics are driving targeted, science-led innovation.
- Demand for “skinimalism” is accelerating multifunctional, inside-out beauty solutions.
The personal care sector is increasingly putting repair, longevity, and holistic solutions at its forefront. These are placing skin barrier integrity and barrier health as a central concern for skin care, rather than approaching skin concerns as symptomatic fixes later on.
For skin barrier support, industry players are moving from surface-level hydration to deeper solutions with biological functions, focusing on longevity, and investing in scientifically backed dermocosmetical solutions. Additionally, with the increased demands for minimalist skin care, or “skinimalism,” that does not disrupt the barrier’s natural microbiome, formulators are striving toward multifunctional ingredients that address multiple needs at once.
Personal Care Insights sits down with AB-Biotics, Balchem, Givaudan, and Univar Solutions to discuss how consumer awareness around the skin barrier is becoming more refined, biotech, functional actives, multifunctional formulations, and information regarding brain–skin is offering solutions.
Modern skin barriers
Environmentally adaptive and resilience-focused skin care is garnering high demand as consumers desire versatile products that can mitigate pollutants.
“Recent advances in skin barrier repair mark a move beyond lipid and humectant replenishment toward resilience‑focused, stress‑adaptive solutions,” says Claudia Barba, technical services manager, Beauty and Personal Care, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions.
“As research continues to reveal the impact of the exposome-climate extremes, pollution, UV exposure, and lifestyle stress, it’s become clearer that barrier breakdown is closely linked to inflammation, neurosensory hyper‑reactivity, and rising sensitivity.”
Subsequently, dermatologist-grade ingredients are prioritizing neurocosmetical solutions that can help regulate inflammatory and neurosensory pathways, she explains.
“Neuro‑adaptive ingredients such as Alpaflor Neurosooth from dsm-firmenich exemplify this shift by clinically reducing transepidermal water loss, even under heat stress, while supporting functional balance in real‑world environmental conditions.”
Barba predicts that barrier repair will become a cornerstone of future‑proofing skin health and supporting longevity. She details that a frontrunner barrier solution is climate‑adaptive technologies that focus on helping the skin maintain balance under repeated environmental stress, recover more efficiently, and remain comfortable over time.
Inside-out beauty goes hand-in-hand with the anti-inflammatory approach to skin barrier support. Jessica Arnaly, senior marketing and business development manager at Balchem Human Nutrition & Health, tells us that evidence around the gut-skin axis points to holistic benefits to digestive health and overall skin health.
“Recent scientific breakthroughs are opening up new avenues for ingredient innovation by bringing familiar nutrients from different health categories into the skin care space. Think of biotics — once firmly rooted in gut health, these solutions are now gaining real traction in skin-supporting formulations, driven by a growing body of evidence around the gut-skin axis,” she says.
“Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is another ingredient making that crossover journey, moving well beyond its usual joint health positioning to enter the skin care conversation. As a source of organic sulfur, MSM offers something structurally fundamental for skin health.”
Sulfur gives the skin critical nutrition to stay healthy. It works in two ways: providing the building blocks skin relies on, and acts as a key player in the body’s antioxidant defense system.
“MSM may aid skin vitality not just at the surface level, but deeper within the biological systems that sustain it,” says Arnaly.
Skinimalism and the microbiome
Minimalist skin care routines are becoming increasingly attractive to consumers due to efficacy, cost efficiency, and simplicity reasons. The demand for minimalism is driving a market for multi-functional products that can deliver multiple performance benefits in a single application, according to Barba.
She attributes the shift to growing skin care and dermacosmetic literacy, leading to increased consumer awareness of skin barrier health and the risks associated with product overload and excessive layering. This is leading to formulators prioritizing efficacy over complexity.
“At the same time, maintaining appealing sensorial properties remains essential, as texture, spreadability, and after-feel strongly influence consumer acceptance, particularly when one product is expected to replace several steps,” she explains.
The balance between efficacy and sensoriality allows formulators to develop gentle and highly effective products, consistent with modern consumer expectations, while actively supporting and preserving skin barrier health.
“With 75% of households now purchasing three or fewer skin care products, there’s a shift toward simpler routines and multifunctional products that are leading biotic formulators toward simple, stable, and science-backed strains that reduce inflammation, enhance hydration, and strengthen the skin barrier without troubling sensitive skin,” adds Miquel Bonachera, co-founder at AB-Biotics.
He explains the importance of targeted barrier support while remaining gentle and highly stable, mentioning AB-Biotics’ ingredients AB-Sakei 65 as an illustration. “Studied on different age groups —from children to middle-aged adults— with good results, it has multifactorial effects in several conditions all linked with skin health,” he says.
Furthermore, as consumers demand fewer topical products in their daily routines, ingestible solutions are filling in the gap with inside-out functions, according to Arnaly.
“This is driving demand for multifunctional formulations that can deliver on multiple fronts, combining skin care benefits — like hydration and anti-inflammatory effects —with holistic health support. This trend is prompting R&D teams to explore how different ingredients can work together to do more,” she says.
Skin stress and neurocosmetics
The integrity of the skin barrier is becoming increasingly linked with nervous system functions and nerve health. Neurocosmetics have been on the rise in various segments, underlining the brain–skin axis as a dermacosmetical asset.
“Rather than being driven solely by time, modern skin aging and sensitivity are increasingly linked to chronic environmental exposure and emotional stress, which activate cutaneous endings and trigger neuroinflammatory signals,” says Barba.
She explains that this sustained “neuro stress load” disrupts barrier function and quickens what is now called “neuro skin aging,” where skin becomes prematurely reactive, fragile, and less resilient.
“In response, dermocosmetic innovation is shifting toward solutions that modulate stress pathways, calm signs of neuroinflammation, and reinforce barrier homeostasis, reflecting a broader move away from short‑term symptom relief toward long‑term skin resilience and comfort as essential markers of skin health,” she adds.
The skin barrier plays a key role in the dynamics of neuro skin aging, according to Barba.
“Next generation dermocosmetics are evolving beyond reactive repair toward future‑proofing strategies that support how skin senses, adapts, and recovers from repeated stress over time,” she says.
“By reinforcing barrier integrity while restoring neurosensory balance, these formulations can help skin remain calmer, stronger, and more tolerant as cumulative stress exposure increases, shifting performance metrics toward comfort, resilience, and long‑term function rather than short‑term visible gains.”
Emerging technologies
Technological developments are evolving in various directions to aid in creating new approaches to the skin barrier.
Amandine Scandolera, head of biological evaluation at Givaudan Active Beauty, explains the importance of fundamental research. She highlights that the insights gained into biological pathways related to skin barrier function allow the development of effective solutions.
“For example, Bleomycin hydrolase, highlighted in a Nature publication from 2019, has been identified as a key factor in accelerating keratinocyte cohesion and hydration — two essential elements for maintaining a healthy skin barrier,” she says.
“Our ingredient PrimalHyal 300 specifically targets this enzyme, stimulating ceramide production, accelerating the skin’s recovery process, and quickly restoring optimal hydration, proven from in vitro to clinical level.”
Bonachera talks about the role of stabilization and formulation advancements in accelerating skin barrier repair and protection claims by enabling precise ingredient development, delivery, and validation.
The progression in microbiome science and clinically validated skin measurements is allowing formulators to move away from broad claims of efficacy toward more informed, targeted, and precise claims regarding their products, according to both Bonachera and Arnaly.
“Postbiotics can be a great ingredient here — despite their significant promise, they remain an underutilized asset in this landscape,” Bonachera says.
“By offering exceptional stability and ease of formulation, balanced with strong clinical validation in the case of strains like AB-Sakei 65, they are ideal for topical creams and lotions that are easy to apply and integrate seamlessly into personal care routines.”
Arnaly further elaborates on the use of AI in skin care, underlining its proven efficiency in helping individuals identify their skin type and needs more accurately, creating an opportunity for brands to offer specified and science-backed solutions.
“With growing access to dermatological metrics like trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL) and corneometry, manufacturers can increasingly offer objective, quantifiable ways to substantiate barrier repair claims,” she says.
According to Arnaly, these forces are promoting superior precision in innovation, creating opportunities for specified and scientifically backed formulations to thrive.
Ingredients in tandem
Irena James, senior business development manager, Beauty and Personal Care, Ingredients + Specialties at Univar Solutions, discusses the functionality of some key ingredients such as ceramides, peptides, and niacinamide. She attributes the popularity of the ingredients in the skin barrier repair segment to their efficacy on the structural, biological, and stress‑related levels.
“Biomimetic ceramides, such as Cerafy Pure NPo by Syensqo, closely mirror the skin’s natural lipid architecture, enabling rapid restoration of lamellar structure and improved tolerance in compromised skin,” she says.
“Niacinamide PC from dsm‑firmenich strengthens the barrier from within by stimulating endogenous ceramide and lipid synthesis, reinforcing key barrier proteins, and reducing TEWL while improving hydration and resilience under environmental pressure.”
James explains that the biological layer of support provided by peptides helps rebalance plasmin activity, upregulates transglutaminase‑1, and reduces inflammatory markers associated with irritation, redness, and sensitivity.
The multi-angle approach to emboldening the skin barrier is a reflection of a new dermocosmetic standard, according to James, one based on not just repairing the barrier, but actively protecting it against ongoing exposome and sensory stress.