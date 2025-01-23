Skylar and Tumi launch fragrances to expand sophisticated fragrance industry
Luxury brand Tumi leverages Takasago’s US Fine Fragrance team to create the Signature fragrance inspired by the energy of New York City, US. Meanwhile, Skylar Clean Beauty has announced the launch of a hypoallergenic fragrance called Nude Skin.
Skylar’s Nude Skin
Parent company Starco Brands’ clean fragrance brand Skylar has launched Nude Skin, designed to complement the wearer’s natural scent and blend into the skin. The brand describes the eau de parfum as “blending luxury with everyday wearability.”
Key notes in the scent include tiger orchid, warm vanilla and golden amber, forming a warm, floral and subtly fruity aroma.
“Nude Skin represents an exciting evolution for Skylar as we continue to elevate clean beauty to new heights,” says David Dreyer, CMO of Starco Brands. Skylar’s formulations are vegan, cruelty-free and do not use ingredients from endangered plant species. The products are boxed in FSC-certified paper from sustainably forested locations.
“This fragrance is a testament to our commitment to creating sophisticated, hypoallergenic scents that resonate with our loyal community while attracting a new generation of fragrance lovers who value luxury, sustainability and personal expression.”
Available in two sizes — a 50 ml bottle and a 10 ml rollerball — the fragrance aims to emphasize both elegance and convenience. It is available at major retailers like Sephora, highlighting the mainstream appeal of clean beauty in the fragrance sector.
TUMI Signature
Luxury accessories brand Tumi has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Signature, a fragrance crafted by Takasago’s US Fine Fragrance Team. Drawing inspiration from the vibrancy of New York City, the company says Signature is designed to embody individuality.
It features fresh apple blossom and pomegranate scents and is crafted with globally sourced ingredients.
Evolving trends in fragrance industry
Clean, hypoallergenic formulations like Skylar’s Nude Skin cater to growing consumer awareness about sustainability in the fragrance industry.
According to The Upcycled Beauty Company’s Zero Waste Beauty Report 2025, packaging remains a significant challenge, contributing 70% of the beauty industry’s waste. Only 9% of cosmetic packaging is recycled, despite 14% making it to recycling plants.
Innovations from companies like Lignopure and TNT Group further support sustainability efforts, with upcycled materials and refillable, recyclable designs becoming more common.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to Lignopure and TNT Group about how they are contributing to a circular economy in the beauty sector for product ingredients and packaging.