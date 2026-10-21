Solabia sharpens cosmetics focus with diagnostics divestment
Key takeaways
- Solabia plans to sell its microbiology diagnostics division to Astorg-owned Oxoid Remel Microbiology.
- The ingredient supplier will focus on cosmetics, nutrition, and life sciences.
- Former Groupe Nuxe CEO Muriel Koch becomes president and CEO on October 29.
Ingredient supplier Solabia is sharpening its focus on cosmetics, nutrition, and life sciences. Astorg, Solabia’s majority owner and pan-European private equity firm, has announced it is strategically repositioning the company’s portfolio.
Solabia plans to divest its microbiology diagnostics division to enable it to concentrate on its core markets. Under the proposed transaction, the division will be acquired by Oxoid Remel Microbiology, an Astorg portfolio company acquired in August 2026.
Solabia has the ambition of becoming the global reference in natural and biotech active ingredients.
The France-based company will build on its scientific and biotech capabilities, differentiated portfolio of active ingredients, and international presence. Solabia is expected to be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for natural, science-backed ingredients and pursue further innovation and international expansion.
To help with the transition, Solabia has appointed Muriel Koch as president and CEO, effective 29 October 2026.
The repositioning places Solabia among a growing number of companies trimming adjacent businesses to concentrate on personal care.
New diagnostics platform
Oxoid Remel Microbiology is set up to acquire the divested microbiology diagnostics division. The proposed combination is said to bring together complementary capabilities in microbiology diagnostics, providing a “strong” platform for continued development and international expansion.
“This strategic repositioning… build[s] on [Solabia’s] strong foundations and established international presence. The planned divestment of its microbiology diagnostics division will allow the group to sharpen its focus and pursue new opportunities for growth,” says Paul Arhanchiague, managing director at Astorg.
According to Astorg, following Solabia’s acquisition of Mibelle Biochemistry in June 2026, Solabia has become the “world’s leading independent player in cosmetic active ingredients.”
Personal Care Insights caught up with Mibelle Biochemistry’s founder, Fred Zülli, at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day in May 2026 and spoke about how the Solabia acquisition will shape the company’s R&D and strategy.
Koch takes the helm
Koch will become Soliba’s new president and CEO later this month. She has over three decades of leadership experience across cosmetics, nutrition, and consumer markets and was most recently CEO of Groupe Nuxe.
Koch says: “I am excited to join Solabia at this important stage in its development as the group sharpens its focus on cosmetics, nutrition, and life sciences. Having spent my career across these markets, I see significant opportunities to build on Solabia’s strong foundations and realize our ambition of becoming the global reference in natural and biotech active ingredients. I look forward to… expand[ing] our international presence.”
She will work with Solabia’s executive committee and Astorg to deliver on the company’s growth ambitions.
Financial terms of the proposed transaction have not been disclosed. It remains subject to the completion of applicable consultation processes, the execution of definitive agreements, and any necessary regulatory approvals.
Unilever parts with Welly
In a similar move of a company furthering its focus on personal care, Unilever took another step to refine its portfolio.
Unilever has agreed to sell Welly Health to Forward Consumer Partners. Shedding the first-aid and bandage brand is part of Unilever’s push to become a pure-play home and personal care player.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to certain closing conditions.
Welly was founded in 2018, and Unilever acquired a majority share in 2021. The brand offers a range of first aid products designed to clean, protect, and heal a variety of everyday injuries.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the FMGC agreeing to combine its Foods business with McCormick. At the time, the company expected Beauty, Wellbeing, and Personal Care to contribute 67% of group turnover after the Foods separation, compared with 51% in fiscal 2025.
Sharpening focus of personal care
Solabia and Unilever’s moves arrive as multiple industry giants redirect their focus toward their personal care and cosmetics business units.
For example, fragrance and personal care ingredient manufacturer dsm-firmenich sold its Action Pin business to AP Marensin. The company said it aimed to concentrate its resources on its core nutrition, health, and beauty capabilities while separating out businesses that operate at the adjacent edges of those categories.
International Flavors & Fragrances agreed to sell its Food Ingredients business to private markets manager CVC Capital Partners, sharpening the ingredient supplier’s focus on scent, health, and biosciences. Meanwhile, LG Household & Health Care sharpened its focus on K-beauty, with the sale of its beverage subsidiary Haitai for more than KRW300 billion (US$200 million).
Earlier this year, Ingredion took over its UK rival, Tate & Lyle. The companies are known for their activity in the F&B industry, but the acquisition would also combine their overlapping portfolios in specialty ingredients — a category with significant relevance in cosmetics.