Symrise cuts full-year financial outlook as macro headwinds hit demand
Key takeaways
- Symrise reported 1.4% organic growth in Q3 2025 and lowered its full-year outlook due to soft demand and geopolitical pressures.
- Fragrance remained resilient, Aroma Molecules saw pressure, and Cosmetic Ingredients showed early recovery.
- The company maintains profitability targets and has advanced its One Sym strategy.
Symrise has reported 1.4% sales growth in Q3 2025 and cut its full-year outlook due to soft consumer demand and geopolitical pressures on the global beauty and ingredients markets.
“During the third quarter, we remained focused on controlling what we can control,” says Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO at Symrise.
“Ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges led to pronounced market dynamics and near-term variability. Softening consumer demand in several markets and continued tariff impacts on end consumers are not expected to reverse in the near term.”
Parisot says the company believed it was prudent to lower its organic sales guidance to 2.3%–3.3%, down from its previous outlook of 3%–5%.
The company reports that core fragrance categories continue to perform well, while Aroma Molecules remains under pressure. Meanwhile, Cosmetic Ingredients began to show early signs of recovery.
Pressure and performance
Symrise generated €3.78 billion (US$4.39 billion) in sales in the first nine months of 2025, marking 2.6% organic growth. This increase came despite strong performance last year, which the company said made it harder to achieve additional gains.
The company recorded revenue of €1.223 billion (US$1.42 billion) in Q3, but notes that currency and portfolio changes affected the comparison against last year’s strength. The changes totalled €54 million (US$62.6 million).
The Scent & Care segment delivered 1.7% organic growth in the quarter, supported by ongoing strength in Fragrance. The company reports that sales declined to €473 million (US$548.7 million) from last year’s €481 million (US$558.0 million). It attributes the decline to portfolio and currency effects.
Consumer and fine fragrances continued to perform well. Both areas grew by a mid-single-digit rate, supported by new customer deals and steady demand from brands.
Performance in Aroma Molecules lagged due to increased competition from Asia and price pressures, which Symrise says added strain to volumes.
Meanwhile, Cosmetic Ingredients posted low single-digit growth and recorded its first positive quarter of the year as UV filter destocking eased.
Future-forward strategizing
Symrise emphasized continued progress on its One Sym Transformation strategy. The program aims to support long-term profitable growth by guiding the company in sharpening its focus on innovation, portfolio management, and operational and supply chain efficiency.
One aspect of the strategy aims to save €40 million (US$46.4 million) through efficiency improvements. The company reported saving €30 million (US$34.8 million) so far. The spare funds are intended to support reinvestments in digitalization, talent, and innovation capabilities.
In September, Symrise issued €800 million (US$928 million) in bonds with a 3.25% interest rate and a seven-year term.
The proceeds will support early refinancing of upcoming debt and reinforce the company’s financial flexibility. The bond was “multiple times oversubscribed,” with Symrise boasting “strong demand from international investors,” underscoring confidence in the company’s strategy.