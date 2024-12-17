TekniPlex launches PFAS-free dip tubes for fragrance bottles
TekniPlex, a health care and consumer products packaging company, will showcase a range of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) –-free and food-grade clear dip tubes for perfume bottles at Paris Packaging Week, in Paris, France, January 28–29.
“Paris Packaging Week is the ideal event to debut our latest sophisticated fragrance packaging solutions — especially one as elegant and market-conscious as the new Crystelle dip tubes,” says Aurélie Emond, vice president for Sales, Integrated Performance Solutions at TekniPlex Consumer Products.
TekniPlex says the Crystelle dip tubes are safe and sustainable. The range has a glass-like aesthetic, appealing to the elegance of fragrance bottles while retaining the durability of plastic. To prevent damage in transport or use, TekniPlex says the dip tubes are made of shatterproof materials.
TekniPlex will also debut cosmetic packaging solutions from the ProTecSeals Recyclable Liners portfolio at the trade show in Paris. A PE foam version approved by RecyClass is suitable for face and body creams, vitamins and supplements.
“Both solutions exemplify our dedication to developing new packaging solutions that help our customers not only stand out but set new benchmarks in their markets, setting them apart through innovative features that appeal to consumers across key decision-making elements like sustainability, aesthetics and uncompromising performance,” says Emond.
PFAS in personal care products
There is a growing urgency in cosmetic and healthcare packaging companies to address the adverse effects of PFAS.
A study from Mamavation discovered PFAS in condoms and lubricants, finding fourteen percent of the total condoms and lubricants tested had indications of the “forever chemicals.”
A new study from Environmental International links frequent use of personal care products like hair dye, nail polish and makeup to higher concentrations of PFAS in the blood and breast milk of pregnant or breastfeeding women.
A new initiative at Sciex, a manufacturer of mass spectrometry instrumentation, has developed an open-access extractable and leachable mass spectrometry library of 724 known chemical compounds in collaboration with the scientific community.
The initiative could help manufacturers and packaging companies meet PFAS and microplastic regulatory guidelines as they test products for possible contaminants.