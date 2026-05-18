TriNutra’s black seed oil benefits gingival function and oral microbiome health, study finds
Key takeaways
- TriNutra’s ThymoQuin-OCare reduced gingival inflammation and improved oral microbiome diversity in a 28-day human clinical study.
- The ingredient outperformed benchmarks, including xylitol, Listerine, and non-standardized black seed oil in antimicrobial activity and acid reduction.
- TriNutra is positioning ThymoQuin-OCare for next-generation oral care formats, from lozenges and sprays to toothpaste and chewables.
TriNutra, a company specializing in botanical extracts and operating from the US and Israel, has published a new human clinical study evaluating its patented ThymoQuin-OCare, an ingredient derived from black seed oil extract, for oral health support. The company positions the ingredient as a solution for supporting oral hygiene and overall mouth health.
The findings demonstrate benefits across plaque accumulation, gingival health, and oral microbiome balance, further expanding the clinical foundation for the black seed oil–derived ingredient.
Gingival inflammation and dysbiosis of the oral microbiome can lead to acid formation and teeth demineralization, which are increasingly recognized as crucial contributors to oral health issues.
Traditional oral hygiene strategies are primarily centered on reducing plaque buildup and targeting harmful bacteria, typically through brushing, flossing, and the use of antimicrobial products.
Oral health effectiveness
TriNutra’s study evaluated ThymoQuin-OCare’s safety and effectiveness as an oral health lozenge over a 28-day period. Researchers tracked dental health, gingival health, and microbial shifts during supplementation.
Speaking to Personal Care Insights, Liki von Oppen-Bezalel, chief scientific officer and business development director at TriNutra, TriNutra says: “The clinical assessment confirmed significant changes in hard and soft oral tissues, indicating excellent tolerability of ThymoQuin-OCare and support of optimal oral hygiene, and a healthier mouth. Improvements were observed in dental plaque accumulation, infiltrates, and gingival bleeding, and the Gingival Index decreased by 14% on average.”
In addition, the analysis of the oral microbiota showed that 89% of participants had an increase in diversity measured using the Shannon Diversity Index. The product promoted the growth of beneficial (commensal) microflora, with no pathogenic microflora growth observed before or after application. These results match previous in vitro findings of significant dose-dependent killing of pathogens like Streptococcus mutans and Porphyromonas gingivalis.
Black seed oil ingredient
TriNutra’s ThymoQuin-Ocare is a US Pharmacopeia-grade black seed (Nigella sativa) oil ingredient for oral care applications. The ingredient combines black seed oil with a standardized composition intended to deliver consistent levels of active compounds and clinically supported functionality.
ThymoQuin-Ocare is standardized to 3% thymoquinone, maintaining low free fatty acids (<1.25%).
It has been shown to support a balanced, diverse oral microbiome, suppress pathogens, maintain oral pH neutrality, support healthy inflammatory responses, and provide antioxidant protection for oral tissues.
By supporting microbial harmony, tissue integrity, and balanced inflammatory signaling, ThymoQuin-OCare provides a science-driven foundation for comprehensive oral health.
ThymoQuin-Ocare has “demonstrated antimicrobial activity against oral pathogens and reduced acid formation in testing, outperforming benchmarks such as xylitol, Listerine, and non-standardized black seed oil products.”
Von Oppen-Bezalel says the ingredient can also help inhibit dental plaque and tartar buildup, as well as reduce bleeding and infiltrates associated with oral health concerns. Additional claimed benefits include support for preventing halitosis, cavities, toothaches, and gum conditions such as gingivitis.
Long-term oral health support
Von Oppen-Bezalel tells us that ThymoQuin-OCare helps support oral microbiome balance by “suppressing harmful, acid-forming microbes, reducing plaque buildup, and lowering inflammation, while also boosting overall microbial diversity and encouraging the growth of beneficial, commensal bacteria.”
Maintaining a balanced oral microbiome, known as eubiosis, is essential for protecting both oral and systemic health. In contrast, an imbalanced microbiome, or dysbiosis, directly contributes to increased plaque and tartar buildup, gingivitis, and periodontitis. By regulating microbial overgrowth and reducing inflammation, ThymoQuin-OCare serves as a proactive approach to long-term oral health. It may also help protect enamel by counteracting the formation of harmful acids.
“Because the mouth serves as the gateway to the body, chronic oral inflammation and pathogenic bacteria are closely linked to a wide range of systemic health concerns. By reducing inflammatory burden in the oral cavity, ThymoQuin-OCare helps support not only oral health, but broader systemic well-being,” von Oppen-Bezalel tells us.
Discussing whether TruNutra foresees ThymoQuin-OCare becoming a key ingredient in future oral care formulations, she says: “Absolutely. ThymoQuin-OCare is designed specifically for oral care applications where microbial balance, tissue integrity, and inflammatory signaling intersect.”
“Suitable for lozenges, chewable softgel, toothpaste, oral sprays, ointments, gels, and other oral-care delivery formats, TriNutra’s oral-health solutions emphasize efficacy, clean sourcing, controlled standardization, and compatibility with daily hygiene routines.”
Further, TriNutra has developed ThymoQuin-OCare to provide a clinically validated botanical for oral health and beyond, including beauty from the inside out (B’utyQuin), use in dietary supplements, and even pet health (ThymoQuin).
Oral health is an emerging frontier for bioactive wellness because consumers are beginning to understand that the mouth is deeply connected to whole-body health, says von Oppen-Bezalel.
“As interest grows in healthier, more holistic solutions, adjunctive oral health products like supplements, functional ingredients, and microbiome-supporting bioactives are reshaping the market beyond traditional toothpaste and mouthwash. People are looking for convenient, science-backed ways to support gum health, fresh breath, microbiome balance, and long-term wellness from the inside out, much like they already do with heart, gut, beauty, or immune health.”
“TriNutra’s next steps are centered on broadening clinical research, exploring new applications, formulation options, and further establishing ThymoQuin-OCare as a science-backed natural solution for comprehensive oral wellness,” she concludes.