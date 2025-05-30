Cosmetic Business 2025: Vantage targets longevity with Blue Zone-inspired ingredients
Vantage is set to debut a portfolio of longevity-focused cosmetic ingredients under its Oasis — The Beauty in Balance concept at Cosmetic Business 2025, June 4–5, in Munich, Germany. The ingredients aim to support healthy aging through the lenses of nutrition, movement, and purpose.
The lineup includes a circulation-boosting eye treatment, a hyaluronic acid booster for the skin, an emollient for SPF products, and an Amazonian emollient for skin and hair care. Each ingredient is made to satisfy the demand for multifunctional, sustainable, and effective solutions.
“As global life expectancy continues to rise, the challenge lies in maintaining quality of life through effective, natural solutions that promote healthy aging,” the company says.
According to Vantage, 22% of the global population will be over 60 by 2050. Additionally, the company says lifestyle and environment influence up to 80% of a person’s lifespan.
The launch is inspired by Blue Zone Living, a term referring to the lifestyle habits of people in regions with unusually high life expectancy. These communities share common traits such as plant-based diets, regular physical activity, strong social ties, low stress, and a clear sense of purpose — factors increasingly used to inform holistic approaches to health and wellness.
Prejuvenation for the eye
Angel-Eye EFX is a plant-based active ingredient developed for the early prevention of signs of aging around the eyes. The formulation is rooted in traditional botanical practices and contains Phellinus linteus mushroom and Angelica polymorpha sinensis root — two ingredients recognized for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and circulation-boosting properties.
Clinical studies have found that Angel-Eye EFX increases blood flow by 40% and skin hydration by 23% after 28 days of use. It also showed a 5% reduction in crow’s feet length, supporting its potential as a wrinkle-preventive solution.
The ingredient addresses common causes of under-eye concerns such as puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines by stimulating proteins linked to skin barrier repair, antioxidant protection, and microcirculation.
The formula is 99% of natural origin and designed for incorporation into skin care and color cosmetics. It offers brands a low-dose yet high-performance addition for eye creams, serums, and multi-functional products with a 1% recommended usage level.
Botanical hyaluronic acid booster
Tucum-HA EFX introduces a blend of tucuma oil, jojoba esters, and hyaluronic acid with three molecular weights. This combination claims to support elasticity, antioxidant protection, and hydration while enriching the skin barrier without clogging pores.
The ingredient is designed as a multi-functional active for face, body, and hair care applications, including skin care, functional makeup, and intensive hydration treatments. It appears as a red to orange semi-solid wax and is recommended at 3-5% use levels.
The company’s in vitro test data shows that the ingredient increased hyaluronic acid synthesis by over 100% and boosted fibronectin activity, a protein crucial to skin structure.
Tucum-HA EFX also decreased elastase and hyaluronidase activity, two enzymes associated with skin degradation and aging, by 60% and 25%, respectively. These effects point to improved skin firmness, resilience, and water retention.
The ingredient is derived from the tucuma fruit and its seeds in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, which the company boasts is sustainably and ethically sourced. Harvesting provides income for local communities, and the practices preserve biodiversity.
Enhancing SPF efficaciously
Vantage’s Distinctive Sunbooster launch comes amid growing demand for daily-use sun care in versatile product formats that do not compromise skin feel or appearance. It is a multi-functional emollient made from butyl octyl salicylate, which aims to elevate SPF performance.
The vegan ingredient works with UV filters to improve efficacy while maintaining an “invisible” finish on the skin. In sunscreen formulations, Distinctive Sunbooster helps reduce white cast, improve pigment dispersion, and enhance the sensory feel of the application.
In in-house SPF tests, the ingredient demonstrated a 42% boost in SPF when used at 5% in a chemical formulation. It also improved protection in mineral sunscreens without increasing the zinc oxide content.
Additional sensory panel data showed improved spreadability, softness, and non-oily texture compared to traditional solubilizers.
The company says the ingredient is ideal for use across sun care, scalp protection, stick formulations, and color cosmetics.
Amazonian oil for skin and hair
Lipovol Origin Cacay is a cold-pressed oil sourced from the nuts of the cacay tree, which grows near the Colombian Amazon. The oil is rich in omega-6 linoleic acid, vitamin E, and beta-sitosterol, making it a potent emollient for skin and hair care.
It is designed to improve skin hydration, smoothness, firmness, and elasticity while delivering thermal protection and shine to hair.
In Vantage’s clinical tests, Lipovol Origin Cacay increased skin hydration by 23%, firmness by 18%, and smoothness by 14% after 28 days.
It also showed measurable reductions in wrinkle area and depth, outperforming argan oil in gloss and heat protection tests on hair. Its fatty acid profile supports lipid barrier restoration, and its phytosterol content helps defend against moisture loss.
The manufacturer says the ingredient is 100% traceable and produced using sustainable practices, including rainfall irrigation, composting, and energy recovery from production byproducts.
It is recommended for use at 3–10% in leave-on and rinse-off products and holds vegan and natural content certifications.