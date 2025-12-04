Wellness businesses gain double growth through shared AI data platform
Key takeaways
- Zenoti says its AI-driven platform helped beauty and wellness businesses generate over US$1 billion in added value.
- The company reports significant performance gains across salons, spas, and medspas, including reduced cancellations and accelerated business growth.
- Personal care companies are increasingly adopting AI solutions.
AI-powered growth platform Zenoti has announced that it has generated over US$1 billion in incremental value for its customer base, which consists of 30,000 beauty and wellness businesses. The platform also helped these businesses grow nearly twice as fast as the industry average, it says.
Zenoti is a cloud-based software platform for the salon, spa, and wellness industries. It offers a suite of tools to manage business operations, such as appointment booking, billing, marketing, and customer relationship management.
The company attributes its reported growth to a shared intelligence model, where each of its customers gains insights from the other.
“When 30,000 businesses share intelligence and learn from each other, everyone wins. With the addition of 2,500 customers, our AI learns from an even richer dataset of success patterns and automatically applies those insights to help every customer grow faster,” says Anand Arvind, chief product officer at Zenoti.
The reported US$1 billion in incremental revenue covers all of the company’s beauty and wellness segments. Salons using its services reported a 12% annual increase in new guests per location.
Spas with membership-centric models reported a 48% growth, which Zenoti attributes to the platform’s ability to foster relationships between brands and consumers in the wellness segment.
For medspas, the host platform reports that smart automation and AI-powered technology led to a 90% reduction in consumer cancellations and no-shows. The company says this ensures operational efficiency and revenue predictability.
To maintain its momentum, Zenoti has announced it will make additional investments. One area of focus is enhancing the platform’s AI capabilities, including the introduction of an AI receptionist and an AI concierge. Phased rollouts are planned for additional AI agents, which aim to enhance operational efficiency for the businesses using the platform.
Zenoti will also expand into the fitness industry, where it intends to use its AI-based approach to modernize member lifecycles and deliver personalized experiences for its customers’ consumers.
Across the board, personal care companies are increasingly using AI to refine their business operations. Estée Lauder companies, for example, recently partnered with Shopify to enhance its omnichannel consumer experiences through data, AI, and unified technology.
Moreover, L’Oréal Turkey partnered with machine learning platform AdCreative.ai to align L’Oréal’s marketing processes across photo and video shoots, branded templates, and predictive content scoring through AI.