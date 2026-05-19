NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 live: ACTV highlights RNA-driven hair revival for formulators
Key takeaways
- ACTV Biotech is showcasing ProliCell BaiCare for regenerative hair care at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026.
- The ingredient uses plant stem cells and small RNAs to support hair growth and follicle health.
- Chinese skullcap extract reduces inflammation and oxidative stress for stronger, healthier hair.
ACTV Biotech is showcasing its ProliCell BaiCare regenerative hair care active line at the ongoing NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 in New York City, US (May 19–20). The ingredient is touted to support the hair’s biological mechanisms to embolden strand health and scalp integrity.
The system leverages plant stem cell biology to create enhanced exosomes and functional small RNAs for high cosmetic efficacy in hair recovery.
By obtaining callus cells — or stem cells — from plants, the Turkish biotech company’s ProliCell Technology engages the cell’s totipotent capacities to transform into other cells and organs of the plant.
In this process, ACTV engages two mechanisms of action for applications in cosmetic formulations: stem cell actives and extracellular vesicles containing small RNAs released by plant stem cells. The use of small RNAs is said to enable precision gene regulators, allowing formulators to create specialized solutions.
Stem cell hair maintenance
The company refers to BaiCare as exosome-guided small RNA-driven hair revival. The ingredient is sourced from Scutellaria baicalensis (Chinese skullcap) plant stem cells, using ProliCell Technology.
With the plant’s stem cell components, BaiCare modulates gene expression in human scalp cells, strengthening hair growth pathways and helping to minimize hair loss. The company touts the ingredient for its follicle support, healthy hair growth, and hair shaft strengthening properties.
Through the activation of the Wnt/β-catenin, PGE2, and cell differentiation and stem cell maintenance pathways commonly referred to as “Sonic Hedgehog signaling pathways,” the active stimulates hair growth. This functions by triggering the “wake-up” signal in follicle activity.
The company says this ingredient helps mitigate hair loss by reducing oxidative stress and inflammatory pressure in the hair follicle microenvironment. Finally, BaiCare is said to embolden follicular support by encouraging mechanisms associated with angiogenesis around the hair follicle.
ACTV cites its in vitro clinical studies conducted on 20 volunteers aged between 35 and 70 years old who reported dealing with hair loss. According to the company, researchers used the TrichoScan analysis to ascertain hair thickness demonstrated ingredient efficacy at the end of the study.
TrichoScan is a digital system for computerized trichograms used to standardize the presentation of hair and scalp attributes. By using AI-assisted imaging, the system allows for non-invasive hair loss and scalp health screenings.
Ancient botanicals
BaiCare is powered by the Chinese skullcap plant, a two-thousand-year-old botanical that has been gaining attention for its cosmetic applications. Predominantly, the plant possesses internal heat-regulating and inflammation-reducing properties, aligning it for use in barrier support and scalp soothing applications.
The plant has a dense history and is documented in classical medical texts dating back to the Han Dynasty. More recently, it is being noticed by the personal care sector for its potent flavonoids, or plant-based polyphenolic compounds, specifically baicalin and baicalein. The presence of these anti-inflammatory flavonoids has positioned BaiCare as an active in the sensitivity, redness, and oxidative stress space.
ACTV underlines its intention to bring together modern technological advancements with traditional botanical wisdom to provide innovations in hair care.