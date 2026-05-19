Healthy Extracts acquires Imaraïs Beauty amid industry wellness push
Key takeaways
- Healthy Extracts acquired Imaraïs Beauty in a US$20 million deal to expand in ingestible beauty and wellness.
- The acquisition reflects growing consumer demand for “beauty from within” products like gummies and functional beverages.
- Retailers and brands are increasingly blending wellness and personal care through curated wellness-focused offerings.
Healthy Extracts has acquired wellness brand Imaraïs Beauty in a deal worth US$20 million. The move comes as the personal care industry undergoes a shift where consumers increasingly prioritize solutions that connect beauty regimes with internal well-being.
Through the acquisition, Healthy Extracts gains access to Imaraïs’ fast-growing retail presence and large social media reach. The company sells ingestible beauty and wellness gummies focused on skin, glow, and overall well-being. Its products are sold through major retailers such as Ulta Beauty and Target in the US.
The deal allows Healthy Extracts to combine Imaraïs Beauty’s celebrity-driven consumer appeal with its own manufacturing scale and scientific credibility.
Healthy Extracts says it wants to move beyond being a traditional supplement manufacturer and position itself as a clinically-driven wellness platform. By acquiring Imaraïs, the company gains a recognized brand, stronger retail distribution, and direct access to younger consumers who discover products through creators and social media.
Imaraïs, on the other hand, is set to benefit from Healthy Extracts’ manufacturing capabilities, ingredient verification systems, and its supply chain transparency. These areas of business are becoming increasingly important in the supplement and beauty sectors.
The acquisition coincides with multiple other business moves focused on wellness in the beauty industry. Last week, Epfy went live on the IPSY Wellness platform.
The functional beauty brand is working to pioneer “micro-dose wellness” through everyday beauty rituals, for example, by imbuing functional ingredients like L-theanine, B vitamins, green coffee, and botanical extracts into lip balm.
Moreover, South Korean retailer Olive Young, which launched its wellness platform Olive Better in January, has announced plans to expand the platform’s offerings after its first 100 days live saw successful figures.
Together, the moves point toward a beauty industry that, in years to come, may increasingly blur the lines between wellness and aesthetic pursuits.
Ingestible beauty takeoff
The Healthy Extracts acquisition reflects a growing trend in the personal care industry, referred to as “beauty from within.” Consumers increasingly view beauty, wellness, and health as interconnected, thereby driving demand for ingestible products such as gummies, collagen supplements, and functional wellness products that promise skin, hair, and longevity benefits.
Gummies, in particular, have evolved from simple vitamin formats into more premium and lifestyle-oriented products, with household names such as Kourtney Kardashian Barker entering the category.
Beyond gummies, functional beverages have been gaining popularity in beauty routines. In May, Korean brand Clöud Café expanded into Target across the US. The brand produces collagen-infused coffee and matcha beverages designed for convenient daily wellness routines.
Personal Care Insights previously spoke with the brand’s founder, Olive Kim, who told us that innovative formats for ingestible beauty are gaining attention in the US due to a historic lack of options in the beauty from within space.
“In the Western market, there’s always been this ‘forgotten’ half to skin care and beauty — a lot of people still don’t realize that it’s not just about what you apply topically, but also what you put into your body. On the other hand, the supplement category in the US is traditionally bland and lacking in flavor,” she said.
Multifunctional wellness
Beyond ingestible beauty, the personal care industry is also innovating multifunctional products that offer well-being benefits.
Epfy’s recent debut on the IPSY platform indicates that consumers are interested in products that combine care benefits, such as aesthetic and functional, into formats that are convenient to use.
“Consumers don’t necessarily want more wellness routines,” says Smriti Khullar, founder of Efpy. “They want support that fits naturally into real life. We created Efpy around the idea that small repeated rituals can become powerful moments of reset throughout the day.”
Curated offerings
Retailers are tapping into the consumer demand for regimes that blend beauty and well-being by doubling down on curation strategies. Following the launch of Olive Better, Olive Young says it plans to expand its wellness platform to help consumers search for products more easily by function and purpose.
Meanwhile, the K-beauty retailer plans offline expansions in the commercial districts that have higher tourist rates and younger consumers.
Olive Young has announced it will open ten additional wellness-focused stores within the next year, and is reportedly reviewing plans to open hybrid stores, combining Olive Young and Olive Better concepts, in the foreseeable future.
Other retailers, such as Ulta and Boots, have also expanded their wellness offerings with dedicated in-store zones for health-related beauty products.
Meanwhile, Japanese trading and investment conglomerate Marubeni Corporation announced earlier this year that it intends to acquire J-beauty brand Etvos to build a Beauty and Health business platform in Japan.
“In Japan, the Beauty and Health market — including skin care, cosmetics, personal care, dietary foods, and supplements — is expanding amid rising consumer interest in beauty and wellness,” the company says.