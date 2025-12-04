Biolouve brings biotech-based intimate care to US market
Key takeaways
- Biolouve launches in the US with biotechnology-driven, gynecologist-approved intimate care solutions.
- The brand aims to break taboos by promoting stigma-free conversations and positioning vulva care as essential skin care.
- Its US debut introduces a full product range designed to support intimate skin health.
Biotechnology-inspired feminine care brand Biolouve has launched in the US following its debut in Latin America.
“Biolouve combines biotechnology, dermatological insight, and a commitment to women’s well-being to create gentle, effective formulas that support the natural balance of intimate skin,” says the brand.
Founded in Uruguay, the core of Biolouve’s formulations is BioticV+, a proprietary complex that blends advanced biotechnology with postbiotic lactobacillus ferment to help support the skin’s natural defenses in the intimate area.
Each product is touted as science-backed, dermatologist and gynecologist-approved, and tested for compatibility with sensitive skin. The solutions are formulated with naturally derived ingredients and are free from animal testing, sulfates, parabens, glycerin, and alcohol.
Biolouve says it embraces open, stigma-free conversations about feminine health. The founders emphasize that “vulva care is also skin care.”
“We created Biolouve to close the gap between science and everyday self-care,” says Camila Tub Caplan, co-founder of Biolouve. “For too long, intimate wellness has been treated as taboo. We want women to feel informed, confident, and proud of caring for every part of themselves.”
Product portfolio
The US expansion includes a launch campaign called Turn On Your Power to encourage women to view health and pleasure as complementary aspects of empowerment. The campaign aims to celebrate confidence, body awareness, and the freedom to feel comfortable in one’s skin.
The product portfolio includes V Happy Everyday, a moisturizing intimate-cleansing lotion; V Fresh & Ready, an intimate deodorant spray with lactic acid, aloe, and prebiotics; and V Majestic, a hydrating serum.
Also being made available in the US is the On-the-Go Essentials. This includes the V Flash, a shower-free intimate-cleansing foam, and V On The Go, biodegradable intimate wipes suitable for daily use and travel.
“The brand’s mission is to help women feel confident and in control of their intimate wellness through science-backed, gentle, and gynecologist-approved care products formulated for everyday comfort,” says Biolouve.
