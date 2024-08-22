Carpe lands Topspin investment to grow personalized sweat solutions for body
22 Aug 2024 --- Topspin Consumer Partners says Carpe revolutionized personalized sweat solutions for the body so it has invested in the “disruptive, digitally-native” brand.
David Spratte and Kasper Kubica founded Carpe and will continue to lead the business but financial terms of the transaction with the private equity firm were not disclosed.
Carpe was established nine years ago in Durham, North Carolina, US, and Topspin says it has grown from a cult favorite solution for excessively sweaty hands to dermatologist-tested products targeting the entire body, including anti-sweat and sweat-absorbent products for neglected areas like the breast, thigh, groin and scalp.
“From the day we first met Topspin three years ago, we wanted to work with them. Their proven track record of scaling personal care and e-commerce businesses and launching brands into brick-and-mortar retail makes them the ideal partner for us as we enter our next phase of growth and aim to reach everyone who could benefit from better sweat solutions,” says David Spratte, co-founder and CEO of Carpe.
“With Topspin’s strategic guidance and resources, we are confident that we can accelerate our mission to provide innovative and effective sweat solutions to customers around the world. We’re incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished thus far and look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead.”
Topspin attributes Carpe’s success to its proprietary formulas focused on efficacy without compromising on scent or comfort, which combine clinical and natural ingredients, such as aluminum sesquichlorohydrate and eucalyptus oil.
“We are thrilled to partner with Carpe, a company that perfectly exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric approach we value,” says Topspin’s managing partner, Leigh Randall.
“David and Kasper, with the support of their team, have done an exceptional job of growing the business by continuously innovating and responding to consumer feedback. This investment reflects our commitment to partnering with fast-growing, founder-led brands that are disrupting their markets, and we’re excited to support Carpe’s continued growth and success.”
Body deodorants on rise
The deodorant category continues to evolve with “whole body” formats, mood-boosting and vitamin-enriched formulas, and green packaging solutions. We recently looked at new trend-driven products from Dove, Tom’s of Maine and Jake Paul’s W launch, along with current market analysis of this growing category.
This month, Kiehl’s released its first intimate care line featuring deodorants as Gen Z redefines pubic care conversations.
In other innovations, O Positiv highlighted “overlooked” women’s care with URO intimate deodorant designed to remove odor and nourish the skin in more sensitive areas.
By Venya Patel