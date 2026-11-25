Eurofragance expands China operations with Shanghai fragrance center
Key takeaways
- Eurofragance has opened a center in Shanghai, China.
- The company has appointed Carol Li Lin as China general manager and plans to double its local team within a year.
- China’s growing fragrance market and emerging domestic beauty brands are driving international investment.
Eurofragance has inaugurated a fragrance development center in Shanghai, China, to strengthen its local operations and serve China’s fast-growing fragrance market.
The center will boost Eurofragance’s capacity across sampling, application, marketing, and fragrance evaluation. The enhanced capabilities aim to enable closer collaboration with customers and a faster response to local market needs.
The center offers improved facilities and features an application and sampling laboratory. Situated in Shanghai’s Minhang District, the laboratory is designed to speed fragrance development across fine fragrance, air care, personal care, and home care.
“China is a strategic market for Eurofragance in Asia-Pacific, and the rapid development of local fine fragrance, home, and personal care brands creates significant potential for our business. Our expansion is about putting the right capabilities and leadership in place to capture that potential,” says Balwinder Rolley, Managing Director, APAC, Eurofragance.
The move builds on the Spanish fragrance house’s existing presence in China since 2019, with the company planning to double its China team within a year.
Eurofragance’s China general manager
Alongside the center’s opening, Eurofragance has appointed a general manager in China to oversee the company’s growth in the market.
Carol Li Lin has been appointed to the position, and she will lead the company’s sales, marketing, and fragrance development teams.
“China’s fragrance market is nurturing an identity of its own, with consumers becoming more discerning about the fragrances they choose. This is creating opportunities beyond established perfume brands, particularly as more homegrown brands are bringing locally relevant fragrances to the market at greater speed,” says Li Lin.
“For us, the opportunity is not simply to respond to these changes, but to work alongside Chinese brands as they shape what comes next. My priority is to continue reinforcing the local team that understands the market, works closely with our customers and connects them with the expertise and innovation available across Eurofragance’s international network.”
According to Eurofragance, Li Lin will focus on accelerating the company’s business in the market, strengthening customer relationships, and developing its local organization. She has previously held management positions at Sozio Fragrance and Firmenich Aromatics.
Scents grow across China
Eurofragance’s investment comes as the Chinese cosmetics industry is gaining traction. Homegrown brands are garnering global consumer demand while the domestic market also drives numbers for international beauty players.
According to China’s General Administration of Customs, the country’s cosmetic imports and exports exceeded ¥170 billion (US$24.8 billion) in 2025. China is one of the world’s largest cosmetics consumer markets, with domestic beauty brands accounting for 57.4% of sales in 2025, according to the China Association of Fragrance Flavor and Cosmetic Industries.
China also acted as a major growth engine for The Estée Lauder Companies’ (ELC) Q4 and FY2026 results as mainland China’s organic sales increased 9%, with reported sales up 12%.
Similar to Eurofragance’s center, Croda inaugurated an active ingredients and fragrance facility in Guangzhou, China, with its subsidiary, Iberchem Fragrances, this summer.
The global specialty chemicals company underlined ample opportunity for growth across beauty, fragrance, and consumer care in China’s growing industry. It attributes the potential of the country and the Asia region to evolving consumer preferences, increasing premium product demand, and accelerating innovation cycles.
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