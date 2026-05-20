Eurofragance talks rise in mood-driven fragrances
Key takeaways
- Eurofragance links fragrances to emotions using its Get in the Mood collection.
- EuroMotion technology enhances emotional impact through multi-sensory stimulation.
- Türkiye is an emerging and dynamic market for fragrances and wellness products.
Eurofragance showcased its Get in the Mood collection that links emotions to scent at BeautyIstanbul 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye (May 7–9). The Spanish fragrance house invited visitors to partake in an olfactory experience that explores four “universal” emotions to enhance the experience of scents in fragrance formulations.
The categories, Balance, Focus, Attraction, and Euphoria, are developed for applications across the Home Care, Air Care, Fine Fragrance, and Personal Care segments, respectively. The collection features 12 fragrances and can be applied to candles, perfumes, shower gels, and other formats.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Can Baykus, marketing director at Eurofragance, Türkiye, who tells us about how the industry is seeing a rise in focus on emotional well-being as people seek comfort due to external volatility.
“The idea of mood boosting through fragrance is not new; fragrance has always been strongly connected to memory, emotion, and well-being,” says Baykus.
He explains that Eurofragance decided to focus on BeautyIstanbul 2026 with the Get in the Mood concept for two primary reasons: “Firstly, there has been a growing consumer trend, especially since the pandemic, of people increasingly looking for products that support emotional well-being and make them feel better emotionally.”
Baykus emphasizes the company’s EuroMotion technology and cross-modal stimulation as the second reason.
“With EuroMotion, we developed a technology that not only triggers emotions through the olfactory bulb but also activates the trigeminal nerve, enhancing the emotional and sensorial perception of fragrance through multiple sensory pathways. This is therefore not only an olfactory innovation, but also a new step in connecting fragrance with neuroscience.”
He explains that the neurological processes behind the EuroMotion technology utilize cross-modal stimulation to enhance the sensory experience and emotional impact of fragrances.
“While traditional fragrances mainly work through the olfactory pathway, EuroMotion also activates the trigeminal nerve, which is connected to the amygdala, one of the key centers for emotional processing in the brain,” Baykus explains.
“By stimulating both pathways at the same time, the technology creates a more vivid, immersive, and emotionally expressive fragrance experience.”
Emotions, associations, rituals
The company has leveraged insights on consumer behavior and emotional associations with rituals to inform the connections between emotions and fragrance categories.
According to Baykus, the Get in the Mood system is fully flexible. “Emotions and formats can mix and match freely, allowing any emotion to be interpreted across different categories and product applications depending on the creative direction.”
“Balance is expressed through Fabric Care with clean and calming signatures inspired by sub-emotions such as anti-stress, relaxation, serenity, and harmony. Focus is explored through Air Care with fresh and transparent notes linked to concentration, mindfulness, clarity, and spirituality,” he says.
“Euphoria comes to life in Personal Care with vibrant and juicy accords inspired by excitement, energy, thrill, and emotional high.”
Finally, Attraction is applied to Fine Fragrance through “warm, creamy, and addictive profiles built around charm, seduction, sensuality, and desire,” says Baykus.
Fine fragrances and pheromones
The fine fragrances segment has recently seen various launches focusing on the Attraction space through pheromone-inspired formulations.
Earlier this month, intimate wellness brand PlusOne released its Pheromone-Inspired Perfume Oils and Sensual Body Oils collections. The collections are designed to enhance confidence and encourage self-expression. Formulated using PlusOne’s patented Mood-Boost Technology, they aim to “spark attraction and desire by syncing with your unique body chemistry.”
Focused on mood-enhancing and self-esteem-boosting claims aligned with neurocosmetic trends, its products aim to intensify intimacy and attraction.
Shortly before PlusOne, Beauty incubator Maesa launched its pheromone-mimicking fragrance brand, String Theory, for heightened connection, attraction, and sensuality. The company leveraged the growing desire for “authentic” interpersonal connections with its trademarked Phero-Mimetic Technology — a scientifically-backed method that mimics the dynamics of pheromones to embolden the consumer’s sense of confidence, sensuality, and attraction.
Fragrances in Türkiye
Türkiye is gaining traction in the fragrances segment as a market with potential and rising demand.
Earlier this year, Givaudan deepened its footprint in Turkey through an enhanced office space in Istanbul. The expanded office bolsters Givaudan’s creative and technical fragrance capacity in “one of the most dynamic and promising markets,” according to the company. It also heightens its ability to flexibly and effectively deliver solutions tailored to local and regional customers.
“Turkey has long been a source of inspiration in perfumery, where tradition and innovation blend beautifully. By expanding our footprint here, we are not only celebrating this heritage but also enhancing our ability to co-create with customers,” said Felix Mayr-Harting, global head of consumer products of Fragrance and Beauty at Givaudan.