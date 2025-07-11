Lip gloss and lipstick trends in the US and Canada
Find out how lip gloss and lipstick trends are developing across North America
Lip gloss and lipsticks express individuality, confidence, and self-care. As consumers across North America seek products that deliver rich pigments and nourishing benefits, brands respond with innovative formulations that enhance lip health. Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 research explores factors influencing lip cosmetics and highlights emerging innovations, consumer demands, and future brand opportunities.
Lip gloss and lipsticks category trends
Lipsticks lead in subcategory launches in North America, while lip gloss/balms have steadily risen over the past three years. The US remains ahead of Canada in category launches over the past five years.
Christian Dior, Estée Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, Coty, and L’Oréal are the top companies, accounting for 26% of lip gloss and lipsticks launches in North America. The top five product claims include long-lasting, ethical-animal fish and bird, hydration support/increase, no animal testing, and no animal ingredients.
Lip care trends
Consumers in North America increasingly seek lip glosses and lipsticks that go beyond color, blending skin care benefits to enhance lip health. Kylie Skin has launched lip butter balm with shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and cloudberry seed oil to maintain the lip skin barrier and improve lip lines. Other formulations incorporate hyaluronic acid, collagen, peptides, and ceramides to provide hydration and nourishment.
Fermented ingredients, such as Saccharomyces and Lactobacillus ferment, are gaining attention, fueling demand for lip care products enriched with probiotics and natural compounds. Additionally, brands are combining beauty with UV protection to shield lips from sun damage, preventing dryness, pigmentation, and premature aging. This approach of integrating skin care-infused ingredients in lip products aligns with one of Innova’s top beauty trends of 2025, “Function Over Form,” which highlights consumers’ shift beyond the cosmetic aspects of beauty products and seeks long-lasting quality and functionality-driven performance.
Clean and toxin-free formulas
Fifty-six percent of North American consumers prioritize safe, toxin-free cosmetic products. Reflecting this trend, brands such as MAC and Nars are launching limited-edition lipsticks and lip oils that are free from toxic chemicals and designed for gentle, everyday wear.
Dermatologically tested, allergy-tested, and hypoallergenic claims enhance product credibility, demonstrating a commitment to consumer safety. Delivering clean, transparent beauty products without compromising performance or vibrancy builds consumer trust and loyalty.
Product launch trends
Brands like Pat McGrath Labs, Bath and Body Works, Givenchy, and Gucci are launching limited-edition lipsticks to capture consumers’ attention through exclusivity. These collections feature unique color palettes, textures, and packaging, turning products into must-have treasures driven by excitement.
Thematic packaging inspired by holidays and seasonal trends, such as Christmas or spring, offers fresh, on-trend options to consumers. Additionally, brand collaborations are becoming a powerful tool to drive engagement, with 1 in 4 North American consumers preferring co-branded products.
For example, Bath & Body Works launched a lip gloss in partnership with Disney, and Wet N Wild launched a lip oil with packaging featuring Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas movie. This aligns with the beauty trend of “Enhancing Aesthetics,” where brands experiment with aesthetics in cosmetic packaging in sync with diverse consumer profiles across different age groups.
Indulgent trends
Sensory-rich lip care is increasing in North America, with dessert-inspired balms offering rich, baked treat flavors and nostalgic scents. Beekman 1802 launched a limited-edition ginger cream cookie goat milk lip balm, providing a playful, sensory experience that transforms everyday lip care into an irresistible indulgence.
Fruit-infused balms deliver bursts of freshness and juicy flavors, while beverage-flavored glosses tap into nostalgia and indulgence. These formulations turn lip care into a multi-sensory experience that enhances the joy of application.
Sustainable packaging and ethical choices
In North America, 39% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable makeup products. Brands are responding by reducing environmental impact with plastic-free packaging alternatives, such as Sisley Paris’s velvet lipstick, which comes in aluminum tubes, and Kiko’s lip balm, which comes in carton tuck-flap boxes.
Brands also upcycle food and plant by-products, transforming them into valuable, high-performance cosmetic ingredients.
Consumers in North America actively seek cruelty-free products, and brands align with this movement by ensuring their formulations are free from animal testing. This aligns with the “Emphasized Ethic” beauty trend, where sustainability and moral choices integrate into consumer identities, with brands working to gain authentic evaluations.
What’s next in lip gloss and lipstick trends?
Lip products are evolving as consumers seek beauty solutions that enhance their experience, well-being, and self-expression. Brands can explore innovations that combine nature, cultural influences, and engaging designs to create meaningful connections.
Brands can integrate botanical oils, extracts, and antioxidants to improve hydration and softness while supporting overall lip health. These natural ingredients align with the rising demand for cleaner beauty.
The richness of Eastern beauty traditions can inspire unique lip products featuring time-honored ingredients, vibrant aesthetics, and cultural storytelling, appealing to global consumers seeking authenticity. Color-changing formulas, mood-adaptive shades, and personalized finishes can transform beauty routines into engaging experiences, driving excitement and brand loyalty through innovation.
Playful designs inspired by beloved characters can create instant emotional connections, making lip products collectible and personal, encouraging repeat purchases. Lip care can extend beyond aesthetics by incorporating mood-boosting, sensory-rich therapeutic oils, tapping into the wellness movement for soothing, revitalizing beauty experiences.
Brands embracing nature-powered actives, cultural inspiration, and interactive innovations can resonate with evolving consumer expectations and preferences.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Overview in Lip Gloss & Lipsticks in the US & Canada.”