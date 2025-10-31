Elektra and Oscar Health partner to expand access to menopause care
Key takeaways
- Elektra and Oscar Health launched the first menopause-focused health plan in the US.
- The plan offers low-cost menopause care, hormone therapy, and support services.
- The launch expands access to specialized menopause health care for midlife women.
Virtual health care provider Elektra Health has partnered with Oscar Health, a health care technology company, to launch the first menopause-focused health insurance plan in the US. The move provides midlife women with better access to specialized care if they are not covered through an employer.
The HelloMeno insurance plan aims to support midlife women by offering comprehensive menopause care, clinical support, and low-cost access to key health services. The companies position the move as the first step in making menopause-centered medical coverage a national standard.
HelloMeno addresses long-standing gaps in women’s health coverage. Access to hormone therapy, behavioral health care, and menopause-trained clinicians is often limited or comes at a very high cost.
“Menopause is an inevitable transition for midlife women with disruptive symptoms and long-term health consequences, yet the health care system has long ignored it,” says Jannine Versi, CEO and co-founder of Elektra.
“Our partnership with Oscar ensures that millions of women finally have affordable, comprehensive access to clinical care, education, and support that transforms health outcomes — and the decades that follow.”
The plan will be available on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace starting January 1, 2026. The ACA marketplace is the official US government platform where individuals can purchase health insurance plans if they do not receive insurance through an employer, Medicare, or Medicaid.
Enrollment for HelloMeno opens November 1, 2025, across 11 US states.
Holistic help
Elektra Health and Oscar Health say HelloMeno responds to growing demand from midlife women seeking specialized support for symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia, anxiety, and hormone-related changes.
Members receive free visits for primary care, gynecology, and behavioral health. The plan also includes no-cost lab work, hormone therapy options, insomnia medications, and bone-density scans.
Women enrolled in HelloMeno gain 24/7 access to Elektra’s virtual care network and menopause-trained clinicians. The companies claim that this model enhances patient satisfaction and reduces unnecessary medical visits.
HelloMeno also offers low-cost care for autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. These conditions are more common in midlife, when inflammation-related health issues often become more prevalent.
Members can earn up to US$120 in rewards by completing preventive screenings and menopause-specific wellness visits. The plan will be offered in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
Women are seeking relief related to menopause in beauty and wellness products. We spoke with Myregyna founder Dr. Iona Weir, who said Gen X women are demanding stigma-free postmenopausal sexual health solutions. The brand uses plant stem cell technology to restore vaginal comfort and intimacy after menopause.
Dove recently unveiled its first Women’s Wellness Range for perimenopausal and menopausal-related symptoms, such as vaginal dryness and intimate sensitivity.
Secret also recently launched two deodorant products to address body odor and sweat associated with menopause.